Brother of billion-dollar liquor baron Michael Erceg appeals in Supreme Court

PETER DRURY/FAIRFAX NZ Ivan Erceg, the former bankrupt brother of Independent Liquor owner Michael Erceg, appealed to the Supreme Court to gain access to documents associated with two trusts set up by the late richlister.

The former bankrupt brother of billion-dollar liquor baron Michael Erceg, was given $95 million by his late brother, in the years before he died, the Supreme Court has been told.

The long-running family stoush, which chief justice Sian Elias called "bitter" continued in court on Thursday.

Ivan Erceg sought to gain access to documents associated with two trusts set up by the late rich lister who owned Independent Liquor.

SUPPLIED Analysts put the value of the trusts of the late Michael Erceg (pictured in 1990) at $1.2 billion in 2005 and 2006.

Michael Erceg was estimated to be worth $620m when he was killed in a helicopter crash almost 10 years ago.

READ MORE:

* Bankrupt brother of richlister Michael Erceg takes case to Supreme Court

* Brother of liquor baron Michael Erceg appeals over $1.2b fortune

Former superyacht builder, Ivan Erceg was a beneficiary of his brother's two trusts, but received no distributions, and wanted to know who got what, when the trusts were wound up December 2010.

In May last year, he failed in his bid to see the documents but in June the Supreme Court granted the an appeal.

On Thursday the Supreme Court judges denied a suppression application by Lynette Therese Erceg and Darryl Edward Gregory as trustees of Acorn Foundation Trust and of Independent Group Trust.

Ivan Erceg, who lives in Switzerland, was present in court for the hearing.

His lawyer, Colin Carruthers, QC, argued his client was not on a "fishing expedition" for information in the documents.

Carruthers said his submissions were based on Erceg's rights as a discretionary and final beneficiary and the trustees "fundamental" fiduciary duty was to account to a beneficiary.

Beneficiaries were entitled to inspect trust documents, from which their rights may be deduced, he said.

The trust's financial statements and documents would demonstrate proper administration and management of the trust's affairs and property, he said.

He argued against the reasoning to disqualify his client from access to trust documents.

The trustees confidentiality could be met by terms such as who may look at the documents [for example a legal team] and in what circumstances, he said.

"Then there is the threat and disruptive influence [claim]. What is being criticised here his historic conduct by the appellant and relies on [family dispute] emails that ended in May 2009."

The trustees stopped Michael Erceg's financial support for Ivan Erceg and were in a position to prevent bankruptcy, but chose not to, he said.

According to a 2014 High Court judgement, Ivan Erceg's business, Sensation Yachts, collapsed after his brother's death with a large amount of tax owing.

Ivan Erceg was declared bankrupt in 2010 and was subsequently discharged in 2014.

Erceg believed he should have access to the documents to see if there had been any breach of trust as he was a named beneficiary.

Analysts had put the value of the trusts at $1.2 billion in 2005 and 2006.

Lawyer for the trustees, Gillian Coumbe​ QC, said even if he was not bankrupt, his prospect for distribution would have been low given the $95m he had already received from Michael Erceg.

Despite being discharged form bankruptcy, Ivan Erceg was still in "enormous debt," she said.

"As of 2014 there was about $50m still owning."

He had no rights as a beneficiary when the trusts were wound up.

There was also evidence from Lynette Erceg about why her late husband did not want Ivan Erceg anywhere near the trust that showed he would have wanted to maintain confidence and given the 20 years of "family disharmony", to protect the identity of other beneficiaries, Coumbe said.

It was still relevant to look at what his prospects might have been, she said.

"If the courts do not address this, it leaves these trustees exposed to a potentially extensive fishing expedition by a beneficiary who was bankrupt at the time, who had already significantly benefited from from Michael Erceg's estate."

Ivan Erceg's rights were in a wide definition of property and there was sufficient evidence to withhold further documents from him, she said.

Independent Liquor, which makes ready-to-drink beverages such as Vodka Cruiser and Woodstock Bourbon, was sold to private equity interests after Michael Erceg's death.

Lynette Erceg retained a stake in the business, which was later sold for $1.5 billion to Japanese brewery Asahi in 2011.

The judges reserved their decision.

- Stuff