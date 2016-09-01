More than 170,000 denied legal right to written employment agreement

More than 170,000 workers don't have a written employment agreement, despite it being a legal requirement, with casual and part-time workers the worst affected.

The problem is particularly bad among casual workers, with one third reporting they had no written contract, and among part-timers where the rate was 17.4 per cent. Among full-time employees it was 6.4 per cent.

By far the worst industries were agriculture, forestry and fishing, where 20 per cent had no written agreement, followed by construction and accommodation and food services at about 15 per cent.

Warwick Smith/ Fairfax NZ Labour's workplace spokesman Iain Lees-Galloway says the lack of a written employment agreement it is warning sign of other problems.

The best was financial services where fewer than 5 per cent had no written agreement.

The data, gathered for the first time by Statistics NZ through its Household Labour Force Survey, showed almost one in 10 employees do not have their terms and conditions in writing.

Among labourers the rate was 15 per cent but for managers and professionals it was between 4 per cent and 8 per cent. Those aged under 30 were less likely to have a written agreement than older employees.

Labour's workplace relations spokesman Iain Lees-Galloway said in some cases the breach was intentional. But in most cases it was due to a "nonchalant" approach by employers who did not understand their responsibilities or that a written agreement "is one of the most fundamental aspects of an employment relationship".

Forestry, farming and fishing - where one in five workers don't have a written agreement - were also the most dangerous industries and their workers were not well-paid either.

So those already vulnerable were put in an even more vulnerable position.

'If you don't even have a written employment agreement it's a really good sign that there are probably some other issues that need to be investigated as well," Lees-Galloway said.

The general manager of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Labour Inspectorate, George Mason, said the number found not to have a written agreement was not surprising. The three sectors that stood out - agriculture, forestry and fishing - were priority area for investigation.

"The idea that casual and part time workers are more likely not to have an employment agreement is (also) borne out by our investigations."

They found there was no written agreement, or an insufficient one, in about 24 per cent of cases. That reflected the fact resources were targeted to areas where there were likely to be problems.

"It probably tells you that's the case, because it's returning a figure that's a lot higher than the numbers through the stats survey."

The Employment Standards Act, passed in March, gave the inspectorate power to issue infringement notices.

It could impose a fine of $1000 for each breach up to a maximum of $20,000 over a three month period plus extra fines for having no records.

"It can be a short sharp shock if the Labour Inspectorate turns up and these things are not in place."

The ministry was targeting dairy farms' employment agreements and record-keeping. Farmers knew they must have them, but were slow to act.

"In a limited number of cases it'll be intentional. In the majority of cases it's people don't see it as important, they don't understand that employment agreements and elementary record keeping are the basic foundations for a good employment relationship."

The Statistic NZ survey found only 2.4 per cent of union members had no agreement, compared with 10.4 per cent of non-union members.

About 56,300 (2.8 per cent) did not know if they had a written agreement or not.

The Government's Employment New Zealand website states "every employee must have a written employment agreement" either collective or individual.

It must include the names of the employer and the employee, a description of the work to be performed and where, as well as an indication of the hours.

Also required are the pay rate, how disputes are resolved, and a statement showing the employee will get at least time-and-a-half payment for working on a public holiday.

- If are concerned about not having a written employment agreement the ministry's employment service can be contacted on 0800 209020.

