The Earthquake Commission (EQC) has incurred $31 million in legal costs over the last six years, with the natural disaster insurer forced to fight 263 High Court proceedings since Canterbury's earthquakes.

By late-2015, EQC had spent more than $23.5m on legal costs during the five years since the September 2010 earthquake, and had incurred a further $7.5m in legal fees in the months since.

A Christchurch lawyer says most of the 263 claims could have been avoided, while EQC chief executive Ian Simpson believes the commission's spending represents "value for money".

Information released under the Official Information Act shows of the $31m spent, $8.2m was for legal fees incurred to fight the 263 High Court proceedings filed on the earthquake litigation list.

The overall spend of $31m included matters relating to the Canterbury earthquakes, general corporate legal advice and responses for claims from areas other than Canterbury.

EQC would not reveal how much it had paid homeowners in out of court settlements, refusing to disclose the information so the organisation could continue without prejudice.

Since September 2010, two of the 263 proceedings went to trial and resulted in a judgement.

Neither of those judgements ruled against EQC and no financial payments were ordered.

Anthony Harper head of litigation Peter Woods said his "instinctive reaction" to the 263 claims was that most of them could have been avoided, had EQC operated effectively and in accordance with its obligations.

"A lot of the claims would've been brought because of the sheer delay in processing the claim and multiple assessments with inconsistent results," Woods said.

A lot of claims had been brought "out of frustration", so Woods was not surprised to see just two had resulted in a hearing and judgement.

"People have brought claims to basically get higher up the queue and to try and get EQC and the insurer to address the claim," he said.

Simpson said EQC was satisfied it had "achieved value for money" regarding legal spending since 2010.

EQC's legal costs were covered by EQC funding, which was shared between the Natural Disaster Fund and reinsurers.

"The external legal fees incurred by EQC should be seen in the wider context of EQC's work in Canterbury," he said.

"EQC has undertaken more than 67,000 repairs in the region, at a cost of over $2.5 billion, and has paid out $9b in resolving all types of claims since the 2010 earthquakes."

The fees equated to less than half a cent for every dollar paid out, Simpson said.

Woods said, in respect of the $31m, EQC was doing a lot of work behind the scenes.

"These earthquakes have brought a lot of issues out that no one's actually thought of before and not had to address," he said.

Some of EQC's spending was for three declaratory judgements obtained in the High Court.

Simpson said that was so EQC could "seek guidance on matters where customers' entitlements under the Earthquake Commission Act were unclear".

The case of Morley v EQC resulted in a declaration that boarding houses were dwellings and were covered under the EQC Act in the same way as residential houses.

A 2011 declaratory judgement to clarify how multiple earthquake events should be covered created more than $300m in additional liability.

Another declaratory judgement, EQC v Insurance Council of New Zealand, resulted in a declaration that EQC was liable for increased flooding vulnerability land damage.

EQC's legal spend pales in comparison to the natural disaster insurer's travel costs, which, as of September last year, sat at $68m since the September 2010 earthquake.

