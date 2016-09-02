Impact on native kiwi blocks $60 million Queenstown gondola expansion plans

RHYS CHAMBERLAIN/FAIRFAX NZ Skyline Enterprises Limited has applied to use council reserve land beside the Kiwi Birdlife Park for a road access way.

Queenstown's proposed $60 million gondola redevelopment has hit a road block as a stoush brews over access and the potential impact on neighbouring kiwis.

Skyline Enterprises Limited (SEL) has proposed expanding its base building at the end of Bracken St from 586 square metres to 1320sqm, meaning access to the rear of the building would no longer exist within its current boundary.

It applied to use a section of council reserve as a right-of-way on its eastern boundary, neighbouring the Kiwi Birdlife Park (KBP), on May 24.

SUPPLIED A plan showing Skyline Enterprises Limited's proposed right-of-way acess way.

Three submissions were put forward against the use of the land.

READ MORE: Queenstown's Skyline gondola's $60 million facelift

Most concerned was KBP, which spoke to its submission at a Queenstown Lakes District Council hearing on Thursday.

KBP lawyer Vanessa Robb said the proposal should either be declined or deferred as the impact on flora and fauna in the reserve and in the Birdlife Park had not been "appropriately addressed" by SEL.

The construction of the access way would increase noise and vibrations causing "adverse effects" on the park's 23 native species, including kiwi, she said.

Part of the access way construction was a 3.2 metre high retaining wall and 4.5m wide road, which would include pedestrian and cycleway access.

SEL offered to move the kiwi enclosure, but KBP asked for a specially-designed holding pen to be constructed at the back of the property at a cost to SEL of $350,000. This would ensure KBP kept its Department of Conservation issued permits.

KBP park manager Paul Kavanagh said they were not trying to stop the development.

"We are just trying to look after the welfare of our animals. We know from 30 years of experience and anecdotal evidence that noise and vibrations result in abnormal behaviour [in kiwi]. We are incredibly concerned.

"We are happy to work with Skyline regarding their application for an easement," Kavanagh said.

Trees and other plants having to be removed during the construction were also a concern to KBP.

ZJV (NZ) Ltd, which owns and operates Ziptrek, was most concerned with the exclusivity of the access way.

"We just want to see that intention [of public access] implemented," ZJV lawyer John Young said.

ZJV did not oppose the access way, but had "concerns" about it as it had a future anchor pole for a Ziptrek line approved by council within the proposed right-of-way.

A third submission was addressed in person by Queenstown resident Basil Walker, who had concerns about "piecemeal planning and fragmented information".

SEL lawyer Graeme Todd assured the hearings panel there was no "exclusivity" in the proposal and the access way would remain public.

He dismissed Walker's submission, saying most of his points were "totally irrelevant" and should be raised when the full gondola redevelopment was put out to the public for feedback.

Planner Sean Dent said SEL's right-of-way proposal would result in "significantly better use and enjoyment" of the adjoining reserve by the public.

"It is my opinion that the proposal is in accordance with the requirements of the Reserves Act and therefore the proposal can be approved."

A recommendation on Skyline's right-of-way easement proposal will be put to a full council meeting on September 29.

The full redevelopment application for the Skyline gondola includes details of the replacement of the existing four-seat gondola system with a 10-seat gondola system, expanding the capacity of the restaurant from 330 seats to 650, expanding the panoramic viewing deck from 68sqm to 430sqm, and almost doubling its capacity for conferences and events to cater for up to 1000 delegates in purpose-built facilities.

- Stuff