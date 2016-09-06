Top Christchurch architect suing Tower for millions over 'unusual' repair method

DAVID WALKER/Fairfax NZ Greg Young is suing Tower Insurance in the High Court for more than $2 million to rebuild. The insurer says his Mt. Pleasant home can be repaired by winching it back up the hill.

An award-winning Christchurch architect is dumbfounded by Tower Insurance's "highly unusual" earthquake repair plan to winch his home back into place.

Mt Pleasant homeowner Greg Young​ is suing the insurer for more than $2 million. He said the dispute had a "huge effect" on his family, but Tower maintains it has acted in good faith.

The spat is one of several expensive residential disputes in the city. Others include an $8.5 million Redcliffs home rebuild claim by Golden Homes boss Pavlos​ van Aalst​ and a $23 million claim by Sumner's Cave Rock apartments body corporate.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Greg Young was once the recipient of a city council civic Christchurch Earthquake Award for acts of kindness, service or heroism during the earthquakes. Now he is fighting Tower Insurance in court seeking over $2 million.

Young has been involved in projects including the Parliament Buildings and the Christchurch Town Hall. He received a city council civic award for acts of kindness, service or heroism during the earthquakes. .

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Young, an award-winning architect, designed his Mt Pleasant home.

Court documents show Young's home "moved substantially" during the Canterbury earthquakes, sliding at least 100 millimetres down a hillside.

The floors were out of level and there was a landslip under the home.

Young and his family had been "butting heads" with Tower since June 2011. "Close to 30" experts had examined their home since then, Young said.

Tower did not accept a 2011 recommendation from one of its own experts that the home should be dismantled and rebuilt, the documents show.

It offered cash settlements ranging from just over $360,000, in 2013, to $1.3 million in July 2016.

The primary issue of the case was whether, under its policy obligations, Tower could winch the home back up the hill to the west "either to where it was originally situated or close thereby".

Young was "dumbfounded" by the proposal.

"I've been in this industry a long time and I specialise in designing and getting houses on hillsides constructed and I'd never heard of it.

"They're willing to experiment on my house. We want them to give us the money for a rebuild and get the hell out of our lives," Young said.

Documents indicated Tower was obliged to pay full replacement value for the house "being the costs actually incurred to rebuild the house and repair the garage to an 'as when new' standard".

The plaintiffs sought just over $2 million to rebuild.

A Tower spokesman said the company acted in good faith in "all dealings" with the Youngs. It was disappointed it could not settle the claims directly with the family, rather than in the High Court.

"Our advice, from a number of industry experts, shows that the Young's property can be repaired and our fair and reasonable settlement offer supports this," he said.

Court documents said the repair method was not known to have been used in Christchurch's hillside suburbs.

D. J. Hewitt Builders director Daryl Hewitt said if it was possible to winch a home up a hill, new foundations would have to be placed under it to make it sound.

"At the end of the day anything's possible at a cost.

"The client has to be happy in a cosmetic way and then the engineer and the builder have to stand behind it in a structural way," Hewitt said.

Gary Mason Construction director Gary Mason said the building code stated how a building must perform, but did not specify how that must be achieved.

"There's lots of different ways to get somewhere," he said.

Young said the dispute had caused the family significant "mental anguish".

"My son was 5 when the earthquake hit. He was at Mt Pleasant School and they all kind of got corralled into the middle of the field as the buildings were collapsing around them.

"I let Tower know about that, the majority of the lights in the house didn't work for a long time.

"They didn't even acknowledge it. In the end I've replaced all the lights in the house."

- Stuff