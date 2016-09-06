Taxpayers fund ex-recovery boss Warwick Isaacs' $55k management course in France

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Former CCDU director Warwick Isaacs has been in France on an advanced management programme.

Christchurch's former central city rebuild boss has attended a taxpayer-funded management course in France, more than a year after leaving the Government's recovery organisation.

Warwick Isaacsrecently returned from overseas where he completed a four-week Advanced Management Programme at the INSEAD Business School.

It's understood the course was at the school's European campus in Fontainebleau, about 70 kilometres south of Paris.

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Warwick Isaacs was the director of the Christchurch Central Development Unit.

The now-defunct Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (Cera) covered the $54,936 course cost. Isaacs left the Christchurch Central Development Unit (CCDU) to head up the embattled Stonewood Homes in early 2015.

Sophievgr/Instagram Fontainebleau, about 70 kilometres south of Paris, is known for its palace, Château de Fontainebleau.

Information released by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) said Cera paid for the programme in 2014.

It is not known if Cera covered Isaacs' flights and other travel expenses.

Isaacs declined to comment.

Director of DPMC's Greater Christchurch Group Kelvan Smith said funding the course was intended to support Isaacs' career development after Cera was disestablished.

"The development was especially important for an organisation with a short lifespan like Cera," he said.

"It was recognised that due to the intense workload for staff, such as Mr Isaacs, and the need to maintain recovery momentum, that development opportunities might have been postponed until a more suitable time."

Isaacs had not completed the course when he resigned from the CCDU but the "contractual commitment for the development opportunity remained", Smith said.

Isaacs started as Stonewood Homes chief executive early last year. The company collapsed less than a year later with debts totalling nearly $20 million.

New Stonewood owners, Inno Capital, reappointed Isaacs as chief executive on a six-month contract.

INSEAD is a graduate business school with campuses in France, Singapore and the Middle East.

The prestigious Fontainebleau campus is spread across eight hectares and facilities include 29 lecture theatres, two restaurants, a bar, a bookshop, extensive library resources and a gym.

Earlier this year information released under the Official Information Act showed Cera staff flew all around the world attending conferences, training courses and trying to attract investment to Christchurch.

Cera spent more than $600,000 on international travel and $1.9m on flights to and from the capital from 2011 to mid-2015. In the organisation's five-year life, more than $4.7m was spent on domestic travel.

It spent about $100,000 on leadership and management programmes at the Melbourne Business School since 2011.

In its last year, it sent five managers on residential-based programmes at the school's Mt Eliza campus.

The courses cost between $5000 and $11,000, excluding flights.

Cera's former deputy chief executive of communications, Monique Devereux, attended the $11,000 leading for strategic success course at Mt Eliza in October last year.

