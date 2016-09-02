Wellington property market still stratospheric a year after liftoff

A year after Wellington's property market started going into orbit, the traditionally working-class suburbs are reaping the rewards.

Rongotai, a suburb of workingmen's cottages surrounding Wellington Airport, was the prime mover with an average change in median value of 25.5 per cent, or $125,650.

Kilbirnie, Newtown, Kingston and Newlands rounded out the top five, all recording an annual upswing of more that 20 per cent with median values jumping between $82,600 in Newlands and $103,800 in Kilbirnie over the past year.

The lights of Rongotai and surrounding Wellington suburbs shine as bright as the suburb's house prices in the past year.

The figures, from property research firm CoreLogic, show Wellington's dress circle suburbs are also breaking barriers: Seatoun joined the million-dollar club with Oriental Bay earlier this year, and now Karaka Bays and Roseneath have surpassed the magic mark, while Kelburn knocks on the door with a median value of $993,150.

After years of flat or minimal growth, the Wellington property market blew into life late last year, CoreLogic senior research analyst Nick Goodall said.

123rf.com Oriental Bay led the way into the million-dollar club, but has since been joined by Seatoun, Karaka Bays and Roseneath, with Kelburn also knocking on the door.

"While the growth has been greater in Wellington city, we have seen strong growth across many council areas across the wider region."

Top performers had been the more affordable southern suburbs such as Rongotai, Kilbirnie, Newtown and Kingston, which had been attractive to first-home buyers – accounting for 34 per cent of sales in 2016 – and multiple property owners, who bought 42 per cent of the properties.

In the north of Wellington, Newlands, which is the cheapest of the surrounding suburbs, experienced the highest percentage growth at 21.2 per cent.

Of the outer cities, Porirua's Cannons Creek and Waitangirua, both with median values under $250,000, also saw significant growth in values, at 22.7 per cent and 22.3 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Hutt Valley, the affordable suburb of Taita outperformed the more expensive southern suburbs of Petone and Alicetown, and further out Clouston Park was the standout suburb within Upper Hutt with 15.6 per cent growth, Goodall said.

UNDERVALUED SOUTH

Bayleys residential general manager Grant Henderson said the rise of the southern suburbs was long overdue, as they had been undervalued for about 15 years.

Suburbs such as Rongotai and Kilbirnie drew in buyers with shops, schools, services and public transport in abundance.

With building costs increasing, land shortages and rising land prices it was no surprise housing stock in these areas was catching up with more sought-after suburbs, Henderson said.

"These fringe suburbs have not had the push that Karori and Khandallah have had – in a sense they've been the poor cousins. Wellington's been too cheap and there's no more supply."

Tommy's agent Nicki Cruickshank agreed Rongotai and Kilbirnie had been undervalued.

Newtown and Kingston were also coming up, due to the "squeeze effect" of buyers, priced out of Mt Victoria and Brooklyn, snapping up properties.

Hilltop suburb Kingston, which boasts sweeping views of Island Bay and the city, is where public servant Phil Reed bought three and a half years ago, and he couldn't be happier about its move up the property charts.

The added value of his home allowed him and bride Morgan to support a wedding and a costly honeymoon across the United States.

"For me it was always a matter of time before Wellington would start experiencing an upsurge in value," he said.

Kingston was becoming populated with young families and was a "wonderful little suburb with good views and a great bus service".

CAPITAL RISING

* Million-dollar Seatoun had the highest annual growth by dollar increase of 14.9 per cent – a capital gain of $145,000

* Cannons Creek, Taita and Clouston Park had the biggest median value growth in Porirua, Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt – all jumping between about $45,000 and $50,000 over the past year

