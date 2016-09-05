Few options for businesses in popular Wellington industrial areas

SUPPLIED One of the few industrial properties in Lower Hutt up for lease.

Industrial property occupiers wanting to move or up-size their premises do not have many options left in Wellington's more popular business precincts, a real estate agent says.

Colliers International broker Tim Julian said the supply of industrial property was falling, while demand was high.

"[But] there isn't enough land left to construct many new buildings in Petone, Lower Hutt, Ngauranga and Grenada, which are the suburbs businesses want to be in."

Julian, and his colleagues Kieran Lennon and Ben Taylor, fielded a large number of enquiries from businesses owners, who were keen to up-size or upgrade their warehousing or manufacturing space over the past year.

READ MORE:

* Demolitions may worsen Wellington's industrial property shortage

* Industrial properties increasingly turning into apartments

* Wellington's retail and industrial properties are in hot demand

* Tenants and investors struggling to find suitable industrial spaces

* Industrial property booms across the country

"The growing economy is providing a positive operating environment and many businesses are doing well," Julian said.

"We've noticed a definite sea change in sentiment since the end of last winter and industrial occupiers are in a more buoyant and confident mood."

Many businesses were wanting to move to bigger or better industrial premises, but were finding it difficult to locate suitable space to lease, he said.

Demand for industrial space in Wellington pushed the vacancy rate to a record low of 3.6 per cent.

Lennon said there was now less than 100,000 square of industrial space available – well below the 9 per cent vacancy recorded in late 2012.

"Industrial property has been taken up quickly over the past few years to the extent that there is now only the equivalent of 10 rugby fields of space available to lease.

"This is due to stronger tenant demand and practically no new supply."

Industrial property supply shortages

The supply of industrial space had become more restricted due to a combination of factors.

These include some industrial properties being converted to retail use, new infrastructure projects getting underway, and the shortage of well-located land which prevents developers from being able to construct buildings where tenants want them.

Taylor said a trend for converting industrial properties to bulk retail use had emerged in the face of a lack of other options for retailers.

"The new Kmart store on Hutt Rd has taken the Feltex factory site out of the market. Briscoes and Rebel Sport's conversion of the old Colgate Palmolive site into retail space is taking out that site.

"And Bunnings taking over NZ Post's site in Petone has removed yet another building from the inventory."

Julian said converting industrial property to retail often realised a higher value outcome for landlords.

"Retailers are able to outbid industrial users for property and this opportunity has arisen following rezoning of land in Petone West to allow retail use."

Flood protection improvement plans for the Hutt River stopbank, and the $270 million Petone to Grenada link road, would further reduce the availability of industrial properties as land is cleared to make way for both projects, he said.

"We also have the Transmission Gully and Kapiti Expressway projects which are driving renewed demand for industrial property in areas that will benefit from the new roads.

"This has resulted in greater demand at a time when there is scarce supply."

Lennon said while there were developers who were prepared, and able, to deliver new buildings, tenants remained reluctant to sign long leases, and accept rental rates, that were adequate to justify the cost of a new build.

"Tenants have preferred to take existing buildings at lower rents, but that route has now been almost exhausted.

"However, we do have some property owners who are willing to refurbish their buildings and lift roofs to increase stud heights, so this should put some better-quality building stock into the market."

Taylor said availability of land for new construction projects was also an issue.

"There is land available in locations such as Porirua and Upper Hutt which have traditionally been less desirable.

"Porirua is gaining acceptance and will be helped by roading improvements, but Upper Hutt is still seen as too isolated by many tenants."

However, that could change with the upgrade of State Highway 58 providing a better link to the new Transmission Gully Rd at Pauatahanui, he said.

It could potentially make Upper Hutt quicker to access than Seaview for transport coming from Auckland, Taylor said.

Overall, however, space had been taken up steadily and there was little new supply entering the market, Julian said.

"We now have a lot of frustrated tenants and nothing much to show them unless they consider outlying areas."

As a consequence of this situation, rents were expected to rise, he said.

"Wellington's industrial rents were fairly static and affordable compared with Auckland and Christchurch.

"That is now changing with increases of up to $10 per square metre across most precincts so far this year."

Rent rises were expected to continue as demand for industrial property, supported by confidence in the business environment, continued to outweigh supply, Julian said.

Investment demand

Lennon said the changes in dynamics in the industrial market provided compelling reasons for investors to buy property in the sector.

"Investment demand for quality, well-leased and well-located properties is strong and investors are back in greater numbers – although properties are scarce."

Taylor added that low interest rates were fuelling additional demand from investors, while rising rents and growing business confidence could potentially lead to increased development.

"Tenants and investors are both hoping for a tipping point that could bring further opportunities for occupiers and buyers to a starved market in the future," he said.

- Stuff