Rodney couple constructing homes with concrete

Compass Homes Exterior of concrete Compass Home in Huapai, north west Auckland.

A Rodney couple say building in concrete may be the way of the future for housing in New Zealand.

Kim Williamson and Scott Gordon recently started their own branch of Compass Homes in Rodney and completed construction on their concrete show home in Huapai - the first of its kind in New Zealand.

Specially-formulated concrete is poured into aluminium building forms then left to set which allow all of the walls to be poured at the property in one solid piece.

Compass Homes The lounge has a strong concrete wall feature to make art pop and is light and airy.

The pair say they chose concrete because it provides benefits around speed, eco-friendliness, versatility and warmth. The technology which allows the concrete to be poured on site results in a shorter than usual construction time.

Gordon says on some builds people will be able to move in 12 weeks after construction begins.

Director of Compass Homes Garry Shuttleworth says metal mesh, made in New Zealand, is used for reinforcing, providing a structure which has a very high earthquake, flood and fire resistance, an extremely high thermal efficiency.

Compass Homes Kim Williamson and Scott Gordon have started a Rodney branch of Compass Homes and will be specialising in building concrete houses. Their first showhome is in Huapai.

"The thermal mass of concrete is more efficient than conventional wooden home which reduces the energy and therefore expense required to heat and cool your home."

He says concrete homes are also great for those suffering from allergies as it contains no organic material so doesn't support the growth of mould, mildew or other potentially harmful microorganisms.

"It tends to also have cheaper ongoing costs," says Shuttleworth which he puts down to it being less absorbent than other materials

Compass Homes. The house's spacious back deck is a central feature with access from the master bedroom, kitchen and lounge providing flow for outdoor living.

The company website says concrete homes require minimal maintenance, will last 200–300 years, and are made using natural resources found locally.

Gordon says the concrete used in the Huapai build was sourced from an Auckland factory then taken by truck to the site for pouring.

He says there is much less transportation involved than in the start to finish processing of logs which significantly reduces the construction's carbon footprint .

Compass Homes The smart kitchen is right in the heart of the house.

The build price for the homes is about five percent higher than a conventional build with the four bedroom, triple garage structure costing around $480,000 not including driveway or grounds.

But Gordon says the initial investment is worth it for first home buyers or anyone wanting to build due to the structure's energy efficiency and durability.

"Traditionally concrete builds have been out of reach of the typical home budget, but the technology we bring to the table now makes it an affordable option."

Compass Homes The concrete is poured into metal forms and sets as one solid piece over mesh that has been chosen for it's strength and ductility.

Compass Homes Rodney will be building throughout the Rodney and North Harbour areas.

Compass Homes The master bedroom looks out onto the back deck and garden.

- Stuff