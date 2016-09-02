Prominent Dunedin woman sentenced on tax evasion charges

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ A prominent Dunedin woman, who lost tens of thousands of dollars gambling online, has escaped a prison sentence.

A prominent Dunedin woman sentenced on tax evasion charges has escaped a prison sentence much to the derision of former employees.

"We rocked up everyday to fund her gambling," said a former employee.

The woman appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips on in the Dunedin District Court on Friday afternoon.

Details of her name, occupation, and the company she now works were permanently suppression.

Her former employees were appalled by the granting of name suppression and her sentence of five months' home detention, with many left out of work and out of pocket.

"It stinks," one said.

Instead of paying taxes and her employees' KiwiSaver contributions, the woman chose to gamble, "and you are not good at that", Judge Phillip said.

"You knowingly and deliberately gambled away the money. You were using the company's money to do that."

The 31 fraud-related charges arose from a former company she was sole director of, which was now in liquidation.

The company was forced into "terminal freefall", with employees forced out of work, Judge Phillips said.

The woman's counsel said her client had "no idea" she spent $278,000 on online gambling through the company's sole bank account.

"She's a sick woman."

She argued her client, who had cancer, was not coping financially and was desperately trying to keep her company afloat.

Judge Phillips said the woman was a "total and abysmal failure in [her] industry."

"What really sticks out in this is the most unconcerned person throughout this whole process is you".

Between July 2013 September 2015 she did not pay PAYE or KiwiSaver contributions, money which belonged to her employees.

In December 2015, Inland Revenue found her returns were incorrect and she was in arrears $125,000.

The court heard she failed to file tax returns even after charges were laid.

She brought to court a $50,000 cheque with money she had been loaned to pay off some of her debt.

Judge Phillips sentenced her to five months' community detention, and 200 hours of community work.

