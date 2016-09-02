Calls for New Zealand to follow Australia's lead on surcharges

It is set to get cheaper for Australians to use their credit cards.

Australia has introduced new laws that limit the credit card surcharges that can be imposed on shoppers – and there are calls for New Zealand to follow suit.

The Australian rules came into effect on September 1 and apply for large merchants selling things such as airfares and tickets.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is responsible for enforcing them.

They will also apply to smaller businesses from next year.

"The new law limits the amount a large business can charge customers for use of payment methods such as most credit and debit cards. Businesses can only pass on the permitted costs of the payment method such as bank fees and terminal costs," said ACCC chairman Rod Sims.

"The ACCC is aware that some event ticketing companies are intending to change their pricing practices from September 1, such that consumers will no longer be charged fees based on the payment method chosen."

Just how much a merchant can charge consumers will be defined by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Payments System Board.

As a guide, the RBA has advised that the costs to merchants of accepting payments by debit cards is about 0.5 per cent, by credit card 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent, and for American Express cards 2 per cent to 3 per cent. However, some merchants' costs might be higher.

Qantas has already announced that a $100 domestic airfare, paid by a credit card, under the new laws, will now attract a surcharge of 1.3 per cent, or $1.30, a far cry from the 7 per cent surcharge that existed under its old regime.

Consumer NZ spokeswoman Jessica Wilson said New Zealand shoppers deserved the same protection.

Until 2009, a "no surcharge rule" agreed between credit card companies and the banks stopped retailers passing on fees for card transactions. But after the Commerce Commission brought proceedings alleging anti-competitive arrangements, the rule was dropped.

Consumer NZ said since Air New Zealand introduced its credit card surcharge in 2010, the fee has doubled from $2 to $4 per passenger for each one-way domestic trip. Jetstar has increased its charges from $2 to $5 over the same period. Both airlines levy higher card-payment fees for international travel.

