ASB is to de-weaponise its KiwiSaver scheme after a backlash from outraged investors.

The bank's move follows similar commitments from Westpac and ANZ, both of which have come under renewed focus for investments in companies involved in the manufacture of landmines, cluster bombs, and the maintenance of nuclear missiles.

The issue of KiwiSaver schemes holding shares in companies that make cluster bombs and landmines was broken by Stuff in August last year, but was covered again in recent weeks.

Now, feedback from people invested in ASB's KiwiSaver scheme has prompted the bank to purge its funds of the weapons-makers.

ASB KiwiSaver never invested directly in makers of the controversial weapons-makers.

It runs a low-cost passive KiwiSaver scheme which in turn invests in giant international funds that "track" sharemarkets around the world. It is these giant tracker funds that held the two controversial US weapon-makers Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics.

Both the companies are on the exclusion list of the NZ Super Fund's, which invests billions on behalf of the government, and which seeks to avoid investing in anything that would tarnish New Zealand's reputation.

"We have completed the first phase of the previously announced review of our approach to responsible investing," ASB said.

"ASB funds do not directly hold shares in companies that manufacture cluster munitions, landmines or nuclear weapons."

But, it said: "Following the first phase of our review and in response to feedback from customers, ASB funds will divest their holdings in global index-tracking funds that have exposure to those types of companies."

The bank expects the changes to have been made by 10 October.

Prime minister John Key refused to launch an inquiry into KiwiSaver investments in weapons-makers despite two acts of Parliament prohibiting investments in companies making cluster bombs or landmines, leaving it to the market to act.

Some believe that individual KiwiSaver schemes taking an anti-weapons stance is not enough.

Sam Stubbs, managing director of Simplicity KiwiSaver, called on the entire KiwiSaver industry to adopt the NZ Super Fund's exclusions policy.

"The NZ Super Fund ethical investment policies are acknowledged worldwide as innovative and effective, and are a credit to the Guardians of the Super Fund, who have developed and refined these policies over many years," Stubbs said.

That would result in KiwiSaver schemes ditching investments in cigarette-makers like British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco as well.

But while the NZ Super Fund won't invest in companies investing in certain activities like making cluster munitions, or whaling, its rules don't stop it buying the "sovereign" bonds of the countries buying their weapons, or encouraging them to stay in business.

Norway and Japan are both pro-whaling nations, but their sovereign bonds are not specifically excluded by the NZ Super fund, which won't invest in companies involved in the whaling industry.

Sovereign country bonds are only excluded by the NZ Super Fund when "there is widespread condemnation or sanctions by the international community and New Zealand has imposed meaningful diplomatic, economic or military sanctions aimed at that government."

