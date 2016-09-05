Kingfish Lodge in Whangaroa sells in receivership sale for $2.84m

SUPPLIED Kingfish Lodge is a 10 minute boat ride from Whangaroa.

Kingfish Lodge, a secluded Whangaroa luxury lodge accessible only by boat, has sold for $2.48 million.

It was once owned the late 'Mr Asia' lawyer Eb Leary.

The sale was revealed in the latest receivers report of KFL Management and Kingfish Lodge Strategic Holdings, which racked up more than $3.7m in debt after buying the lodge.

SUPPLIED Kingfish Lodge was put on the market by receivers in March.

It was put up for sale in March after Rowan John Chapman and Amanda-Jane Atkins, of Chapman Atkins were appointed receivers.

The sole director of the companies, Jeremy Elvidge​, was forced to put the companies into receivership on January 27 as the companies were unable to ​repay the outstanding amounts demanded by the BNZ.

JOHN SELKIRK/FAIRFAX NZ The lodge was once owned by the late Eb Leary, who famously defended drug lord Terry Clark in the 1980s.

The lodge started life as the Northland Fishing Lodge in the late 1930s, but was requisitioned by the Crown after the invasion of Pearl Harbour by the Japanese.



It operated as a defence installation throughout World War II, with the New Zealand Army preparing for what it believed was a potential invasion by the Japanese.



The lodge, which is only accessible by water and air, returned to private ownership in 1953 and was renamed Kingfish Lodge.



Property records show Edward (Eb) Leary bought the lodge with his first wife Geraldine in the early 90s.

Leary, who died in February after a battle with cancer, achieved prominence after defending drug lord Terry Clark in the 1980s.



Clark was involved in the drug ring run by Martin Johnstone, who was known as Mr Asia.

Leary was later disbarred after being found guilty of misconduct.

SUPPLIED One of the rooms in Kingfish Lodge, where Hollywood stars such as Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Robin Williams and Michael Douglas have stayed.

However, in 2007, he resumed his law career after more than 80 people presented testimonies in support of Leary being readmitted to the bar.



The following year he was charged with money laundering in connection to an international drug ring but those charges were later dismissed.



He continued practising law up until last year.



In its heyday, Kingfish Lodge was one of New Zealand's premier high-end leisure destinations, similar to Huka Lodge in Taupo.

It hosted Hollywood stars such as Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Robin Williams and Michael Douglas.

The 12-suite retreat, which was marketed by Bayleys, sits on about 12 hectares of land.

SUPPLIED In its hey-day, Kingfish Lodge was one of New Zealand's premier high-end leisure destinations, similar to Huka Lodge in Taupo

The receivers said they were still completing "post completion obligations" in respect of an insurance claim for damage to the wharf.

To date, the companies have paid creditors $3.1m. The outstanding debt - about $695,000 - is owed to unsecured creditors and the BNZ.

