Consumer NZ calling for end to 'unfair' gift card expiry dates

123RF

They may seem like a quick fix to your shopping dilemma, but in reality Kiwis could be losing up to $10 million a year on expired vouchers and gift cards.

Consumer NZ reviewed 60 gift cards and found more than half expired after one year.

The consumer watchdog is now calling for retailers to remove unfair expiry dates from their gift cards.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said more than 70 percent of shoppers regularly buy and receive gift cards.

"Gift cards are a quick fix for shopping dilemmas, but unfair expiry dates mean many consumers are getting stuck with cards they can't redeem."



When a card expires, the retailer keeps any remaining money and research shows that amount could add up to millions of dollars.



"We found one in five gift card recipients had been left empty-handed after the card expired before they could redeem its full value," Chetwin said.

"Based on the typical gift card value, we estimate consumers could be losing as much as $10 million annually."



The "meanest gift card" was Ticketek's, she said.

"It runs out after just six months."

On Saturday, a Ticketek spokeswoman said no one was available to comment.



Image: Consumer NZ

Other countries had already taken action to get rid of these dates, Chetwin said.

Most Canadian provinces have banned expiry dates, while gift cards in the US are required to have an expiry date of at least five years, she said.



Chetwin believed the majority of Kiwi consumers were in favour of rule changes here.

"Our survey found 54 per cent of those who had a view thought gift cards should have no expiry date [and] 13 per cent thought, if there was a date, it should be up to five years."



Consumer NZ has written to 10 major brands - Briscoes, Countdown, Kathmandu, New World, Noel Leeming, Paper Plus, Prezzy Card, Ticketek, Toyworld and Westfield - asking them to lead the way and ditch the expiry dates on their cards.

Some retailers did not impose expiry dates, which showed they could be removed without causing problems, Chetwin said.



The facts:



- 77 per cent of consumers regularly receive gift cards



- $50 to $70 is the most common gift card value



- 24 per cent of gift card users have been stuck with a card they can't fully redeem because it's expired or the store has gone out of business



- The majority of shoppers unable to redeem a gift card had more than $20 left on the card



- 50 per cent of gift card users have experienced problems with their card, including finding it hard to check the balance, only being able to use it in a limited number of stores, and struggling to find something to buy

- Stuff