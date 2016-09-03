Guest checks out of Auckland hotel leaving $18,000 bill

An Auckland hotel has been left $18,000 out of pocket after a long-staying guest disappeared overseas.

Tracey Anne Gordon, who has been convicted of fraud in the past, had been a regular guest of the Surrey Hotel in Grey Lynn for more than two years and paid her bills using her father's credit card.

However, the 49-year-old left the hotel in February telling staff she was flying business class to San Francisco with a friend, hotel manager Denise King said.

Her father has since stopped the credit card payments, leaving the hotel with a bill of $18,000, King said.

Gordon's father had been to the hotel a couple of times and seemed happy with the payments, she said.

"She was obviously Daddy's girl."

Gordon was not a nuisance and always ate at the bar and the restaurant.

"The staff liked her and were impressed by her stories. She even offered a job to our chef on a superyacht."

King said police had told her it was a civil matter.

However, she was intending to go through the small claims court in an attempt to get the money back.

Gordon was convicted in 2006 of eight charges of theft, forgery and obtaining $128,000 by deception from 2001 to 2004.

King said she was made aware of the woman's fraudulent history early on in her stay, but thought she was pleasant enough.

Gordon has twice returned to the hotel promising to pay but the money has not yet materialised, King said.

She believed Gordon was now living in Hong Kong.

Neither Tracey Gordon nor her father Keith Gordon could be reached for comment.

