Auckland antique shop owner defends wheel-clamping policy

Fairfax Jillian Bashford-Evers has been driven to wheel-clamping people who park at her Auckland antique business.

An antique saleswoman accused of a harsh car clamping campaign says she is just protecting her property.

Scores of people have complained about insufficient warning signs and the fine charged to get their wheels un-clamped outside Bashford Antiques in Grey Lynn.

But owner Jillian Bashford-Evers said since the five parking spaces are on her land, after-hours parkers are doing "the equivalent of pulling up on someone's front lawn".

DAVID WHITE / FAIRFAX NZ Wheel-clamping signs erected at Bashford Antiques in Grey Lynn.

"These people have defecated here, there's been drug dealing, prostitution, and vandalism ... No resident should have to tolerate that behaviour on their doorstep," she said.

"We've seen a very ugly side to the human race ... It's very disconcerting, but what happens if you don't stop that evil? It just escalates."

The high-end nature of her products - rare and expensive antiques - make security an extra priority, she said.

"Plus we could have deliveries at any hour ... crates arrive in the night and the car park simply must be clear."

Bashford-Evers resorted to having cars clamped in June after repeated calls to Auckland Towing failed to deter people from parking on her turf.

She erected private property signage but someone had taken it down, she said.

"Really in the last five years that parking problem has escalated. I've had to go to extreme measures, but it's worked."

She said the person who does the clamping is a friend of hers, and it's "neither here nor there" whether she profits from the $220 fine drivers are charged to be un-clamped.

Aggressive behaviour has been a common reaction to the clamping, she said.

"One woman in particular, after I politely asked her to move her car, got out and swore with so many four-letter expletives I was gobsmacked. Finally she got back in the car, revved up and reversed so wildly she almost ran me over, as well as the dog."

Bashford Antiques' Facebook page has received a barrage of one-star reviews after news of the clamping was made public.

"Shame, shame, shame," one man wrote.

"You had me clamped, ruined our night and had my pregnant wife in tears ... It's plain and simple entrapment and this kind of parasitic behaviour deserves public awareness."

Other people said they had been blocked in the car park, verbally abused and intimidated.

Bashford-Evers said she was "completely unfazed" by the complaints, which she said even included death threats by phone.

"To be honest, the people who've been really aggressive - they're not our customers and they wouldn't be in a million years."

Her responses on Facebook - including one calling disgruntled motorists "whinging bludgers" - have been criticised as classist, an accusation Bashford-Evers wrote off as "silly".

"There was no silver spoon in my mouth when I was born - I arrived in Auckland with a Corolla and $2000, then worked hard," she said.

Automobile Association principal advisor Mark Stockdale has previously said the AA would like to see wheel clamping banned.

"It has been banned in the United Kingdom, and we see no reason why New Zealand should be any different."

Stockdale said the voluntary code of conduct for wheel clamping on private land encourages companies to use a breach notice before any enforcement is used.

"Clamping is a last resort, so if they were meeting standards in line with the code, they wouldn't be clamping."

