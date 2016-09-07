Kiwi consumer battles won and lost revealed in Disputes Tribunal case dump

ELNUR AMIKISHIYEV/123RF The "Little Guy" can use the lawyer-free Disputes Tribunal to fight giant corporates without fear of being outgunned.

If the Disputes Tribunal adopted a catch-phrase, it would be "Don't get mad, get even".

The tribunal isn't very open.

Of the more than 14,000 cases its referees hear each year, just a handful ever see the light of day, sometimes more than a year after the case was heard.

But the publication of a handful of cases from 2015 has lifted the lid on the battles of brave individuals who refuse to put up with shonky goods and services.

READ MORE:

* Consumer victories over shonky goods and services

* Battles over the back fence pitting neighbour against neighbour

* Defending yourself in front of the Dispute Tribunal

* New Zealand needs an online court system, District Court judge David Harvey says

* Lifespans of household whiteware take a tumble

Every year thousands of angry consumers head to the tribunal seeking justice from traders, including some whose "terms and conditions" unfairly penalise their customers.

The tribunal is lawyer-free, so consumers aren't outgunned by corporates, no matter how large, and cases are dealt with within weeks.

But the number of cases it hears are falling from 16,602 in the year to the end of June 2012 to 14,263 in the year to the end of June 2015. The Ministry of Justice thinks its due to "reduced consumer spending resulting in fewer consumer‑related disputes", but over that period consumer spending has risen, according to figures from the Trading Economics website.

Each of the case notes the tribunal publishes are perfect little stories of consumers who, when faced with the question "Do I submit, or do I fight?", chose to stand their ground.

MUST I PAY FREIGHT?

You've bought an appliance online. It breaks. The retailer tells you to freight it over so it check it for a fault, and insists you pay the freight. Should you pay?

One man refused to. Within four months of buying a fancy exercise bike online, it developed a fault. The company told him its "warranty terms and conditions" stated he had to pay the freight to send in the item to be checked. And even if there was a fault, he had to pay to get it back afterwards.

The tribunal found: "The Consumer Guarantees Act... (is) silent on the issue of who should pay for the goods to be returned for that examination."

But, it found, if a fault was discovered, the company was liable for any loss to the consumer resulting from the failure, including freight costs.

Victory for the little guy!

CAN A SHOP GIVE A PARTIAL REFUND?

A woman bought a wall-hung basin after getting advice from a retailer. It didn't fit the space she intended it for.

The retailer deducted 20 per cent from the refund pointing to its "terms and conditions".

The tribunal found the shop had sold the woman an item that was not fit for purpose, and it could not contract out of the Consumer Guarantees Act. It had to make a full refund.

It noted the shop's terms and conditions were printed on the invoice, and had not been shown to the woman before she bought the basin.

Another small victory shoppers should remember.

IS MY INSURER RIGHT?

It has been definitively proven that insurers are often wrong, so sometimes it pays to challenge them.

One man did after his insurer declined a claim saying there was no evidence that just over $2500 of water damage to a home was caused by a "sudden event".

Water got into the man's kitchen timber board ceiling from a tiled deck. The cause was a leak in the fibreglass waterproofing membrane. The man had to prove on "the balance of probabilities" that the membrane had failed because of a sudden event.

The insurer didn't think he had, but the tribunal excluded the possibility of "product failure" of the membrane, and so concluded: "the more likely cause of the damage ... is of sudden damage to the deck causing damage to the waterproof membrane".

Just because nobody could recall a specific event did not reduce the probability the damage was caused by a sudden event.

Powerful insurer 0: Little guy 1.

MUST I SUFFER FROM MY MISTAKE?

A punter placed bets on an international football match between Mexico and Panama through an online betting site. She placed $3300 in four bets. Two of the bets were supposed to "hedge" against her losing on the other two.

She stuffed it up, making nonsensical bets. She felt the betting site operator should have spotted that "no reasonable better would have placed those bets". She wanted her money back.

The Contractual Mistakes Act allows contracts to be unwound, if there's been a mistake by one party. The trouble is the Act requires either both parties to a contract to have made the same mistake, or for the party that benefits to have known of the mistake when making the contract.

The tribunal found the woman had made a mistake, but as the online betting site was automated, there was no-one on the other side of the contract to spot it.

"It has been held by the courts that 'known' does not include 'ought to have known'," the tribunal said. It found the rules of the betting site clearly stated: "Once you click 'Submit bet' the bet cannot be cancelled".

The woman may not have won, but she's helped highlight a powerful, little-known law.

HOW IT WORKS

- You can use the tribunal to settle small claims up to $15,000 or, if everyone agrees, $20,000.

- The fee ranges from $45-$180​ depending on the size of the claim.

- It can hear many kinds of disputes, including consumer disputes.

- It can't deal with disputes about renting, rates, taxes, ACC, benefits, patents and trademarks, employment, wills, land, or family law.

- Stuff