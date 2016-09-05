PharmaZen begins trial on plant and animal oil extraction

PharmaZen​ has launched a new line of business with an extraction plant capable of making oils from mussels, blackcurrants and other sources.

The Christchurch-based biotechnology company founded by the late Dunedin entrepreneur Howard Paterson 15 years ago has reported its half year result ending June 2016, and its latest plans.

The first pilot production of greenshell mussel oil will begin this month and PharmaZen's chief executive Craig McIntosh said a range of products should be for sale later this year for its dietary supplements and personal care markets.

The company also has a new freeze dryer, adding 200 tonnes of capacity for fruit, vegetables, meat and fish.

Production is being increased following a move to a new warehouse and offices at Port Hills Rd.

McIntosh said the latest interim profit of $290,000 on $3.71 million turnover was satisfactory given the new investments.

PharmaZen had weathered a fluctuating exchange rate (to the US dollar) over two years from 88 cents, falling to 66 cents last year and now back up to 72 cents, he said.

