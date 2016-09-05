Reserve Bank confirms new rules for property investors from October

Maarten Holl/FAIRFAX NZ The entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Most property investors will need a deposit of at least 40 per cent from the start of October.

On Monday the Reserve Bank confirmed that it was pushing ahead with new loan to value restrictions (LVRs), which it announced in July.

The rules were meant to come into force at the start of September, but the central bank bowed to concerns from the banking industry that the deadline was unworkable.

From October, banks will be able to have only 5 per cent of loans to residential property investors to those with a deposit of less than 40 per cent.

The new rules will also remove the differential between Auckland and the rest of the country for owner occupier loans.

At the moment, banks can lend 15 per cent of owner-occupier loans outside Auckland to borrowers with less than 20 per cent deposit, compared to 10 per cent of loans in Auckland.

However from October 1 the limit with be 10 per cent across New Zealand.

As soon as the new rules were announced the major banks announced plans to bring them into place immediately, as the Reserve Bank had requested.

Exemptions to the rules, such as building new houses and doing work to bring the buildings up to the relevant codes, will continue.

- Stuff