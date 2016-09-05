Another Mad Butcher store faces liquidation

KEITH WHITTEN/FAIRFAX NZ The Inland Revenue Department is applying to liquidate the Mad Butcher store in Silverdale.

Another Mad Butcher store is facing liquidation, in what could be the seventh franchisee of the discount butcher chain to go under in the past 18 months.

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has made an application to liquidate the company that owns the Mad Butcher store in Silverdale, north of Auckland.

This after the owner of the Mad Butcher franchise, Veritas Investments, last week warned it was in talks with its bank, which it said could "cast doubt" over the company's future.

SUPPLIED Mad Butcher founder Sir Peter Leitch's sold his first ever store in Mangere in late 2013, only for it to go into liquidation in July.

Veritas, which also owned struggling gourmet supermarket brand Nosh, had reported a $4.6 million loss for the year to June 30.

IRD's application to liquidate the Silverdale store would not be heard until Friday, but if successful, would result in the seventh store liquidation in the past 18 months.

At least 10 Mad Butcher franchisees have faced liquidation since late 2012.

Veritas chairman Tim Cook said it was aware of the action taken by IRD, but had no comment to make as tax was a personal issue for the franchisee.

"This matter is before the courts, no outcome has been determined and won't be until the hearing on Friday.

"Once any outcome is known, Veritas and the Mad Butcher will determine what is required going forward."

Cook said the store continued to trade.

A public notice said IRD had made its application in June, but how much debt was owed was unclear.

In July, the original Mad Butcher store in Mangere, Auckland, went into liquidation and liquidator Peter Jollands criticised the business model as being in favour of the franchisor.

Veritas responded strongly, however, and said Jollands had misunderstood the business model.

There are 33 Mad Butcher stores, two of which are owned by Veritas - it took control of a previously franchised store in Pt Chevalier, Auckland, last month after the owner had health issues.

There had been 40 stores at one point last year.

- Stuff