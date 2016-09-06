Jump in passengers and profits for Christchurch airport

Waynne Williams Christchurch airport aims to handle a further two million passengers a year by 2025.

Christchurch airport has posted an annual profit of $43 million on the back of the continued tourism boom.

Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns said the $31 million dividend for the year to June - up $10 million - followed the board's decision to increase dividend payments from 60 to 90 per cent of net profit.

And the good times look set to continue with passenger numbers forecast to leap more than 300,000 over the next year to at least 6.6 million.

Johns said the airport goal was to welcome 8.5 million passengers a year by 2025 and he is confident it can do that without requiring a major rebuild.

"We want to do that without the need to spend any more big capital on expanding the terminal, so we're going to have to use our space much smarter than we do now."

Johns said domestic passengers would play a big part in future growth, as would the burgeoning China market.

"China grew 58 per cent here last year and we think it will probably double in the next 12 months."

Trans Tasman capacity is predicted to increase 15 per cent, with international long haul seats likely to be up around 20 per cent.

Emirates has just announced it will fly between New Zealand and Dubai five times daily from October 30 with the introduction of the airline's double-decker A380 aircraft on Christchurch services.

The airport is also about to review its landing fees and Johns said it would issue a pricing plan for consultation in November. It would take on board feedback from airlines before the new fees came into effect next July for a period of five years.

However, he said just over half of the company's revenue came from non-aeronautical sources such as the Spitfire Square retail centre, the Mustang Park transport hub, and car parking.

The airport is investing a further $168 million in new property developments including a 240 bed JUCY​ Snooze pod backpacker hostel opening next month, and a 200 room hotel due for completion in late 2017.

Johns said the earthquakes had underlined the volatility of aviation, and importance of income from non-aeronautical activities.

From 2018 to 2020, most of the airport's growth would come from property development and retail, and this was in line with the best airports in New Zealand and Australia.

"The ones that struggle don't have the property dimension attached to them. One year they we give their share holders a lot of money in dividends and they next they will need a bail out because aviation has gone south."

