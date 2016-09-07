New ride-sharing company 'Take Me' takes off in Nelson

ANDY JACKSON/ FAIRFAX NZ Transport Minister Simon Bridges is getting legal advice on how to correctly prosecute Uber, not just its drivers.

Uber is still flouting the law around police vetting its drivers and now it has competition on its hands with a new ride-share service taking off in Nelson.

Take Me is understood to operate under a similar model to that of global ride-sharing giant, Uber.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges says a bit of competition is "what I've always hoped for here".

While the industry looks to be expanding, Bridges is still working with the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to get Uber to comply with the law and require all its drivers to have passenger (P) endorsements.

READ MORE:

* Ceasefire between Uber and the Government

* Uber could be banned if it doesn't comply

* Uber vetting policy raises doubts over drivers

* Passenger safety at 'risk' - NZTA

* Uber's liquid ride: Why it's ignoring NZ laws

Last month Bridges extended an olive branch to Uber when he confirmed he would make sure P endorsements were cheaper and took less time to get under new legislation soon to be introduced to Parliament.

Uber has since contacted Bridges asking to meet but while NZTA continues to "escalate its enforcement and prosecution response" to unlawful drivers, the minister said it wouldn't be appropriate to meet with the company.

Bridges is also getting legal advice about how to not only prosecute drivers but also the company for not complying.

In August, Bridges said one option was to take all of Uber's drivers off the road if they continued to break the law.

While Uber is doing its own Ministry of Justice and driver licence checks before deciding if someone can drive, these checks don't cover criminal convictions beyond seven years, a medical fitness to drive or overseas criminal convictions.

Under the law, all Uber drivers are required to have a P endorsement passenger carrying licence. When the Ministry of Transport failed to deliver changes under a promised regulatory review, Uber has refused to comply.

- Stuff