QV stats confirm $1m average for Auckland but growth may be slowing

Auckland's average house price has officially cracked the $1 million mark.



QV has released its latest data, which shows nationwide residential property values increased 14.6 per cent in the year to August.



Across Auckland, the average value is now $1.01m, up 16 per cent from 2015.

The central suburbs and North Shore now have an average value of $1.18m, Manukau is at $881,828 and Waitakere is at $806,832.

But QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush said there were signs the new loan-to-value rules, requiring investors to have 40 per cent deposit on their purchases, were having an effect on the market.

"There was a strong surge of activity in June and July however it now appears the new LVR restrictions for investors adopted by banks towards the end of July have started to have an impact in the housing markets in Auckland, Tauranga and Hamilton during August," she said.

"In recent weeks there has been a drop-off in market valuation requests, auction clearance rates, open home attendees and loan application rates in these centres."

QV general manager for the region Jan O'Donoghue agreed there had been a noticeable easing in market activity in Auckland, probably because of the new rules.

"More homes are passing in at auction, or receiving no bids although properties are still selling post auction by negotiation.



"However, a shortage of listings and lower sales volumes do not seem to have impacted on value growth as yet they are still increasing."

Hamilton, which has been benefiting from the "halo effect" of Aucklanders looking further afield, has also experienced a shift in pace.

Valuer Stephen Hare said demand had eased over the past month. "There are reports of a reduction in numbers of buyers attending open homes and auctions as well as a decrease in auction clearance rates with more properties passing in or having no bids at auctions. We are also seeing an increase in the marketing periods it is taking to complete a sale."

In Tauranga, valuer David Hume said he did not expect to see as much price growth over the coming year as had been experienced over the past 12 months.

"Investors now need twice the equity they did five weeks ago and it appears they are taking a wait and see approach as they come to terms with the new restrictions and the speed of which they have been implemented."

But other parts of the country are still going strong.

Wellington is still experiencing strong growth, with prices up more than 17 per cent year-on-year.

General manager for the area David Nagel said there was strong demand from first-home buyers, and a number of investors still had enough equity to get deals across the line.

He said less established investors had been affected and some were going to non-bank lenders for finance.

"New builds and off-the-plan purchases have increased in popularity with a number of new residential developments in Wellington being sold well before completion. Given that new builds and off-the-plan purchases are exempt from the new lending restrictions and require a lower deposit, the popularity of this segment of the market is likely to continue to increase," he said.

Regional centres are also still doing well. Whangarei, Rotorua and Queenstown have all recorded annual growth of more than 20 per cent. Palmerston North's values are up 10 per cent after a long time of little movement.

But Christchurch is still largely flat.

The most activity is in the new build and subdivision market.

"We saw asking prices reducing earlier in the year which have now stabilised. We have more new sections and homes coming on stream in substantive numbers," valuer Damian Kennedy said.



"There is a shortage of properties listed for sale in the market which is resulting in fewer sales and anecdotally, listings are around 30 per cent lower than they were this time last year. Agents are hoping it is just a more pronounced annual seasonal slow-down we see during the colder winter months."

But he said it was also possible that people were choosing to stay put after a number of difficult years since the earthquakes.





