Labour would review 'mismatched' immigration system

Andrew Little says the Government is "writing off" young Kiwis who want to work.

The Government is defending its working visa scheme, saying drugged and lazy Kiwis won't put themselves up to low-skilled work.

However, Labour says all young New Zealanders want the chance to be employed.

A record 209,441 work visas were approved in the year to July, up nearly 25,000 on the previous year. And about 6500 visas have been issued to people who do labouring work.

Meanwhile, there are 200,000 unemployed New Zealanders, more than 15,000 of who do labouring work.

John Key and Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse say Kiwis aren't able to fill those low-skilled roles for a variety of reasons, from geography to drug issues. So it makes sense to allow foreign workers to fill those jobs.

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse says employers are telling the Government low-skilled Kiwi workers often don't turn up to work or won't pass drug tests, hence the need to look overseas.

Woodhouse said employers and Work and Income worked hard to encourage Kiwi job seekers to get good jobs in the regions.

"Many of them simply don't turn up."

But Andrew Little says he doesn't buy the argument that there are young people out there who can't work because they're "drugged and lazy".

More people have been approved to work in New Zealand in the last year than ever before, reviving concerns about immigrants displacing local workers.

So what would Labour do to fix the problem?

For a while now, Labour's been saying if it were in power it would review the immigration system.

On Tuesday, Little reiterated that plan, saying there was a "mismatch" between the number of unemployed Kiwi labourers and overseas labourers being issued work visas.

"I'm yet to meet a young person who doesn't want good, meaningful work that they're interested in doing and that they want to get on and do." - Little.

While Labour supported the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, which was introduced under the party, it was important to put Kiwi workers first.

Little said the Government was "writing people off".

"I'm yet to meet a young person who doesn't want good, meaningful work that they're interested in doing and that they want to get on and do."

A record 209,441 work visas were approved in the year to July, up nearly 25,000 on the previous year.

Specifically, Labour would like to see more support for young people who need encouragement getting to work or establishing a good work ethic.

Delivering these schemes should not fall solely with the employer - Central Government should obe involved in helping young Kiwis become work-ready, Little said.

Careers advisers in schools would also help set people on the right track from a young age.

"Our social culture dictates that we make it a priority to get young people into work."

Little said there is also concern about some employers exploiting international students and migrant workers.

It's "unquestionable" some employers are paying workers cheap wages, in some case, less than the minimum wage, he said.

This was another part of the system Labour would look into if it were in power.

