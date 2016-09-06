What can you buy for $1m in Auckland?

BAYLEYS This Mt-Roskill two-bedroom property sold for just over $1m.

Auckland's average house price is now more than $1 million, according to Quotable Value.

But if you were imagining getting a mansion for your seven figures, you might be disappointed.

This two bedroom brick and tile on a full north-facing section in Mt Roskill was recently sold by Bayleys for just over $1m.

BAYLEYS This Glen Eden home sold for $1.16m.

Or this four-bedroom home, with a rumpus room, in Glen Eden, sold for $1.16m.

You could have picked up this home in Takapuna for $1.08m, with four bedrooms and the option for fifth bedroom or home and income.

This Takapuna property sold for $1.08m.

Or this two-bedroom 1920s bungalow in Devonport sold for $1.18m.

National residential manager for Bayleys Real Estate, Daniel Coulson, said there were still plenty of homes being sold for considerably less than the seven-figure benchmark.

"It comes down to potential home buyers looking at their options from a different perspective, and thinking outside the proverbial 'square'," he said.

BAYLEYS This two-bedroom Devonport bungalow sold for $1.18m.

"That could range from changing their focus from buying a three or four-bedroom home in one particular suburb, to buying a two or three-bedroom home in the same location but in a dwelling which can be expanded over time to meet their living requirements.

"Or if changing the physical dimensions of a 'dream home' is not an option, then changing the location where the property is situated is another possibility. That could see potential home-buyers moving their attention from city-fringe areas to those suburbs say 5km or 10km further from the city centre where prices are generally lower."

Or you could head out of the city entirely.

TRADE ME This large lifestyle block, complete with a flock of sheep, is for sale for about $1 million, near Ruapehu.

There's this large lifestyle block listed for sale near Ruapehu, which might take your fancy.

It has an orchard, vege garden, a flock of sheep and farming equipment – all for $1.15m.

Or head to the deep south for this impressive abode.

TRADE ME This stately Invercargill property is selling for about Auckland's average.

The 2.7ha home in Invercargill, with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, tennis court and "park-like" grounds is listed for $950,000.

