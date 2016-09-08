Town with no bank on the horizon as ANZ plans to leave Ngaruawahia

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Ngaruawahia is facing the prospect of having no bank branches in town.

The trend of major banks abandoning small towns across New Zealand continues as Ngaruawahia prepares to become a town with no bank.

In June, the town lost its Kiwibank branch due to dropping customer numbers.

Now, ANZ is looking at closing its branch in the small North-Waikato town.

ANZ communications manager Stefan Herrick said in an email that the number of customers using Ngaruawahia branch has been declining for some time.

He said that around 70 per cent of customers use other ANZ branches, particularly The Base branch in Hamilton.

"We are proposing to close the branch, and are consulting with staff about their roles and their potential options should the branch close.

"If we close Ngaruawahia branch, all staff will be offered roles in either The Base branch or the Huntly branch and we will leave a Smart ATM in Ngaruawahia so customers have access to cash and can make deposits.

"In recent years the banking preferences of our customers have changed. Most customers now choose to do their day-to-day banking via Internet banking or ANZ goMoney, and fewer are using the branch."

Waikato District mayor Allan Sanson is looking forward to ANZ appraising the council of its plans and whether this includes a consideration to close its Ngaruawahia branch.

"I will be disappointed if that's the case," Sanson said via email. "We will still have a small First Credit Union branch in the town, but it's not a registered bank.

"We have an ageing population in Ngaruawahia who aren't necessarily tech savvy, and a wider population who may have difficulty travelling elsewhere to do their banking. We also have businesses here who handle large amounts of cash."

The trend of small towns losing their banks appears to be increasing.

A change in the dynamic of how people use the bank is the reason that has been rolled out by a number of different banks.

When Westpac proposed to close up to 19 mostly rural bank branches, people protested.

Raglan residents gathered outside their Westpac branch last week in the hope of saving the bank.

The protest was sparked by fears of what the town will become if the bank goes. Residents said the bank was a vital part of the community and links directly to the town's economy.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said the vacating of banks was part of the longer term trend of what is happening in many small towns.

"They're seeing basic services moving away from town. Hollowing of their Main St and now the banks, each one makes it more difficult.

"I don't think it will come as news to anybody. They're facing the reality of doing business in small towns."

He said it was linked to where jobs were going.

There are not enough jobs, resulting in not enough income which leads to not enough spending in the small towns, he said.

"Jobs are more likely to be in places like Hamilton or in Auckland. The small town trend has been around for a long time. It's not surprising because the number of jobs in the land hasn't increased."

He said the way a small town operates and the thinking behind it will have to change if it wants to survive.

