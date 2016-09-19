How your local council scraps for jobs in the regions

AARON WOOD/STUFF.CO.NZ How local councils can help local economies.

In one of New Zealand's most beautiful areas, life is anything but a breeze.

The further north you go in the North Island, the more waterfalls and white sand beaches you'll encounter. At the same time, the prospects of getting a job ebb away.

In Northland, 8.9 per cent of the residents are unemployed.



In Auckland, it's 6.3 per cent.



And in Christchurch, it's down to 3.3 per cent.



Central Government in Wellington gets most of the attention for jobs and economic growth. But local councils have a responsibility too. How are they doing?

BIGGEST SPENDERS



If the sole measure of a council's economic development work is total spending, Auckland Council wins.

The council spent $116.9m on economic development in 2015, way ahead of the next biggest spenders Christchurch ($20.7m) and Wellington City Council ($13.6m).

But in the context of its size, Auckland's outlay is small compared with Napier City Council. The $8.2m it spent was the equivalent of $135.15 per capita, ahead of $74.47 in Auckland.



The Northland Council spent 8.3 per cent of its total budget on economic development, which was higher than Auckland (5.7 per cent).

BANG FOR BUCK

Although it's spending a decent chunk of what it has trying to support growth, Northland Council doesn't have a lot to go on.



It's third-highest of regional and city councils for share of spending on economic development. But it's behind 13 others for the total amount spent and 20 others for the amount spent per capita.



Northland was one of only three regions that saw a rise in unemployment last year (up from 8.8 per cent), though the council notes this was still better than the peak of 9.3 per cent in 2013.



"One of the reasons behind a rising unemployment rate could be improving labour market conditions, i.e. people think they are more likely to get a job and therefore start looking," the council said in a statement, referring to the government's definition of "unemployed" as a person without any paid work who has been looking for a job in the past four weeks.



The council's priority was "creating demand" in the region, but it had been historically hamstrung by poor roading, and a lack of broadband and mobile network coverage.



It was critical of the government for abandoning it with the task, until a recent regional growth programme got underway.



"There has been perhaps too much reliance on local government, and central government needs to step up to the plate more."



It was working on irrigation projects to boost agriculture, and eyeing untapped opportunities in aquaculture, tourism and forestry.



In Christchurch, the economy gets a leg up from ongoing rebuilding work, which the council admits can't go on forever.



"Rebuild construction activity is currently plateauing and we are starting to see a transition from the rebuild to other activity," Tom Hooper, chief executive of the council's Canterbury Development Corporation said.



"We can therefore expect to see the unemployment rate move around more over the next year and it will gradually move back towards national averages as the construction boom gradually declines."

WHAT ARE THEY DOING?

Grant Matthew Christchurch has the benefit of a rebuild to keep its economy moving along nicely.

Local Government New Zealand says different councils take different approaches to economic development.

"These include a more simplistic approach focusing on providing core infrastructure like roads and an appropriate water network to support business, to larger cities that have dedicated economic development agencies," a spokeswoman said.

Napier City Council may be spending up large, but it's not always hitting the mark.

In 2013, it dropped $18 million on a museum revamp, before discovering most "visitors" were only there to use the bathroom, and that there was only room to store 40 per cent of its collection.

The following year, the council made a huge loss on two faulty "art deco" buses, bought for $1.3 million, and sold for just $50,000.

And this year, it voted to spend half a million dollars investigating whether it should build a $15 million, Olympic-sized cycling velodrome.

But despite the questionable investments, the region has been getting something right.

Historically, Hawke's Bay's unemployment was consistently above the national average - even pipping Northland last year - but it's dropped to just five per cent this year*.

It could be down to a markedly different approach to doing business.

While other councils rolled out a red carpet to outside companies and offshore investors, Napier City Council kept its sights firmly local, looking to export business, rather than import it.

"Most jobs are created by existing firms, so we work actively on nurturing local businesses already here," the council said in a statement.

"Napier is keen to attract outside businesses, but not at the expense of 'growing our own'."

In fact, its 2015 annual report noted "no material change in business numbers" in either of the previous two years.

But at the same time, the council recognised it needed to diversify its "highly seasonal" tourism repertoire beyond food and wine, and the annual Art Deco Weekend, and was now playing host to things like cricket and NRL matches, and the Hawke's Bay Marathon.

WHAT WORKS?

There's limited guidance to councils on what constitutes good economic development, beyond being business-friendly, and a government-led push to cut red tape.

Napier City Council focused on the former, while Hawke's Bay Regional Council took the reins for the latter, admitting it had received complaints from businesses about its regulatory processes.

LGNZ's spokesman said there was "a bit of a gap in the information available". In order to fill it, LGNZ had started research into the effectiveness of different activities.

*Statictics NZ combines Hawke's Bay and Gisborne's unemployment statistics.

