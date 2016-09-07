Payday lender advertisements make it sound easy, but beware

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand Federation of Family Budgeting Services chief executive Raewyn Fox says payday lenders can advertise, so long as it is not misleading.

Advertisements for payday lenders can be misleading and target vulnerable people, but new rules have meant the lenders are being more careful, a budget expert says.

The Commerce Commission said on Wednesday it was looking at how high cost, short term lenders, such as payday lenders, were complying with the law.

This after MediaWorks stopped advertising for a payday lender on its radio stations following a backlash from listeners.

SUPPLIED There is no limit on what interest rate can be charged but recent changes mean the annual interest rate has to be disclosed as part of advertising.

James Andrew Harris posted to Mai FM's Facebook page on Monday, saying he was a fan of the radio station but was sick of it promoting companies such as Pretty Penny Loans, which he said were "predators preying on those in a vulnerable situation".

The post was joined by about 200 commenters, prompting MediaWorks to pull the advertisement.

Pretty Penny charges 1 per cent interest per day – or 365 per cent per year - as well as administration and set-up fees.

The rate is high compared to credit cards or mainstream personal loans, but there is no limit on what rate can be charged.

Recent changes to credit and consumer finance laws, however, mean the annual interest rate has to be disclosed if any interest rates are being advertised.

But New Zealand Federation of Family Budgeting Services chief executive Raewyn Fox said the biggest concern with advertisements from payday lenders was how easy it made getting a loan sound.

She said this was particularly an issue for payday lending, which was only feasible for a few people, and in a few situations - such as when your car breaks down and you need it for work.

"If a family gets behind, what makes them think they're going to have enough money over the next 30 days.

"For these kind of people, it just doesn't stack up."

Fox said she felt some payday lender advertisements were clearly targeted at the low income people and beneficiaries.

This was made worse because many of the people taking payday loans did not have high financial literacy.

"Some ads even say, 'Beneficiary? No problem.'

"If you're on the benefit, you don't have disposable income."

Harris, who works for youth organisation Zeal, posted a video to his own Facebook page on Wednesday, in which he thanked MediaWorks for taking the advertisement off air, but also asked for all "quick money" advertisements to be banned.

"They're perpetuating the cycle of poverty in our country."

Fox said she had no issue with the companies advertising, so long as they were not misleading.

She had, however, noticed the payday lending industry had gone quiet since the recent law changes.

The problems she had heard about had also been fixed "really quickly," she said.

"They've got a right to complain."

