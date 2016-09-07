Top 10 things people don't understand about money

SUPPLIED It's what you spend, not what you earn, that counts.

Our finances are something many of us spend much of our lives thinking about. But there are a lot of misconceptions and misunderstandings about money. Here are 10 of the most common.

1) Putting debt "on the mortgage" can end up costing you more

When you own a house, it can be very tempting to add things such as the purchase of a new car on to the mortgage. With current home loan interest rates below 5 per cent, it's much cheaper than taking out a personal loan. But if you just add a purchase or consumer debt to the mortgage and pay it off over 20 years, you still end up paying a lot more in interest in total. If you put $5000 on the mortgage and take 20 years to pay it off, at a rate of 5 per cent, it will cost you $7914. That's $700 more than if you paid it off over five years at a personal loan rate of about 15 per cent.

You can get around this by adding it to your home loan but keeping the new amount separate and set up so it is paid off over a shorter period.

2) If you wait to save what's left at the end of your pay period, you won't have anything

It's tempting to think you'll transfer some money to your savings account at the end of the fortnight or month, once you've covered all your outgoings and know what you've got left. But you will almost always find the answer is "not much" – or much less than you hoped to save. It's better to pay yourself first – transfer the money you've budgeted to your savings account as soon as it lands.

3) Value is different to price

It's tempting to buy the cheapest option available but if you have to replace it much more frequently than a pricier version, that's not a great decision. A car with a cheap upfront cost that breaks down frequently will end up being a bigger expense over the long run.

4) Cutting out insurance is a false economy

Insurance is expensive but not having it can be even worse. If you don't have car or house cover and you have a major accident or a fire, you could be left hugely out of pocket. In the case of a car crash, you might end up liable for repairs on someone else's car, too. If you have debts such as a mortgage it's also important to have income protection cover and other personal insurances that would kick in if you were out of work for a sustained period – so you don't lose everything you've worked for.

5) Your house shouldn't be an investment

With all the talk of capital gains, it can be tempting to think of your homeowner self as an investor. But in general, your house is not an investment. Often it's a purchase made with emotional factors in mind, it provides somewhere for your family to live – but if you sold it, you'd have to buy something else in the same market, so the "gains" you might make on any increase in value are wiped out. That said, paying off a mortgage so you hit retirement without repayments or rent to worry about is a key part of being comfortable in old age.

6) Don't buy because everyone else is

Every so often markets go a bit crazy – whether it's everyone diving in and buying shares or people assuring you "you can't go wrong" with an investment property. This is the time to hang back. When everyone is diving in, it often means a correction is just around the corner. While all these investments generally will still do well over time, it means gritting your teeth and hanging in there through a downturn or two – and that can be hard to do if you've bought because you've been caught up in the whirlwind of mass enthusiasm.

7) Diversify

Some people think buying investment properties in a range of suburbs or shares in a variety of New Zealand companies is diversification - it isn't. If you're managing a portfolio, you need to have your investments in a range of asset classes so that if one takes a hit, the others should theoretically do better. This mitigates some of the risk.

8) Safer is not always better

When you hear terms such as "conservative" bandied around in relation to investments, it's tempting to think that's the way to go. After all, it's your hard-earned money, right? But if it's something such as KiwiSaver, that you will not need for a long time, you're much better to take a bit more risk with it to give you a better return over the long run.

9) The best way to save is to focus on lowering your expenses rather than raising your income

You often hear people say "I'll save more when I get a pay rise" or "I can't become well-off because I'm only earning an average income". If you can lower your expenses and do something meaningful with the money you save, you can end up in a better position, no matter what your income.

Hannah McQueen, a financial adviser, says: " A lot of people think that to get ahead you need to earn more money, but so many of my clients earn good money but this does not directly translate to progress – usually the exact opposite. The most important thing to understand is your psychology of spending. That is, what are your natural tendencies when it comes to money? If you are a shopper, if you lack a financial strategy, are super busy, or if you earn good money but fail to make progress, then achieving financial success is not going to be a natural result for you. You will need to develop a plan and drive a result. Some people have fast metabolisms, some of us don't. But we all need to be fit and healthy. The same can be said for our finances. Weirdly if you are in control of your finances, your general wellbeing improves as well."

10) Your biggest asset is your income

Most people cite something such as their house or car as their biggest asset. They are wrong - it's their ability to earn income. If you earn $50,000 a year, that's more than $2 million over your working life. The best thing about that is you are in control - you can upskill to earn more, or take on extra work. Find ways to maximise and protect your biggest asset and you'll be on the path to greater financial success.

