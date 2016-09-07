Queenstown stores to be slapped with pink sticker for non-compliant advertising

supplied Pink stickers will be placed on business signs found to be breaching a Queenstown bylaw.

Queenstown businesses are being told - by way of a pink sticker - to abide by new signage rules or face a $300 fine.

Non-compliant "sandwich board" signs will have the sticker slapped on by Queenstown Lakes District Council staff from next week if they are found to be in breach of an amendment to the district plan.

Last year's amendment states only signs of no more than one square-metre can be placed outside shops and businesses and only on private property, meaning several buildings right on the boundary or situated above ground level, cannot use the signs.

Rhys Chamberlain Queenstown Lakes District Council monitoring enforcement officers Morgan Shepherd and Tom Grandiek will ensure businesses keep sandwich board signs off public footpaths and walkways.

The pink sticker is a last warning for business owners before they are fined.

READ MORE:

* Frankton development gets Queenstown council OK, workers to live on site

* Impact on native kiwi blocks $60 million Queenstown gondola expansion plans

* Queenstown zoo gets OK for 10 more years

* Management of Queenstown trails now with QLDC

* Queenstown signs to be cut down to size - and fewer to be put up

Downtown QT general manager Steve Wilde, who acts on behalf of over 200 Queenstown business members, said they supported the council in their aim as some areas had a "multitude" of signs clogging footpaths and walkways. But members were divided on the issue.

Rhys Chamberlain Signs like these on Beach St are clogging up footpaths and will be pink-stickered for non-compliance, the Queenstown Lakes District Council says.

"We do have some of our members ... that have some issues with it.

"They would like to be able to put a sandwich board down on the street.

"I really don't know where this will go [but] the council are doing the right thing."

Wilde would "wait and see" what came of the sign issue and if enough members were upset, the only option would be to go back to the council on it.

He felt the pink-stickering would be strictly enforced.

"There are parts of the town that look unsightly ... [so] it's sort of a difficult situation."

The council had been talking to businesses about the sign changes since the end of last year and the pink stickers were the "final educational tool" before fines were handed out, council regulatory manager Lee Webster said.

"We've been keeping a record of who we've talked to and we're confident that businesses have had a long enough grace period to get used to the new rules."

The intention was to ensure footpaths were kept clear for pedestrians, reduce visual clutter and take a consistent approach to enforcing signage rules, he said.

Businesses that chose to ignore the stickers and leave the signs out would be issued with fines, Webster said.

- Stuff