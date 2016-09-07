Sponsor My Food Bag cuts Chiefs loose after stripper scandal

ONE News NZRU boss Steve Tew says he is far from satisfied that the players are "blameless".

Two sponsors have cut ties with the Chiefs following the team's Mad Monday stripper scandal.

Food delivery company My Food Bag is giving $10,000 of sponsorship cash destined for the team to Women's Refuge instead, which in turn said it was disappointed the team would lose out on funding.

My Food Bag made the move as the Chiefs announced their findings into allegations of poor treatment of a stripper at their post season celebrations.

My Food Bag has cut its sponsorship with the Chiefs. The company was started by Master Chef winner Nadia Lim, former Telecom chief executive Theresa Gattung and entrepreneur Cecilia Robinson.

Chiefs franchise boss Andrew Flexman said at the press conference that two sponsors had pulled their support, but would not confirm who they were.

Sponsors had been put in a compromised and difficult position, he said.

STEPHEN BARKER Chiefs rugby boss Andrew Flexman.

My Food Bag founder & co-chief executive Cecilia Robinson said recent conduct at the post-season event was "insupportable" and did not reflect the values of the company, its staff, or the thousands of families that it supplied each week.

"It doesn't align with our family values, it's not something we want to condone and clearly it's something they need to review internally as to why [a stripper being at the celebrations] happened in the first place," Robinson said.

"At the end of the day we are a family-centric business and it doesn't align with the views of our team and our customers and so we just have to draw a line in the sand."

Withdrawing sponsorship was always the probable outcome after details of the Super Rugby team's Mad Monday celebrations made headlines with complaints from a stripper alleged she was touched roughly by some players, Robinson said.

There were also allegations some players exposed themselves indecently.

The decision was made by the food company before New Zealand Rugby released the outcome into their investigations on Wednesday afternoon.

The presence of the stripper at the celebrations was enough for the family orientated company to make the decision to cut ties, Robinson said.

"We just feel at this stage we are not prepared to continue and be part of them moving forward."

"We wish the club and its players well and hope they will put appropriate processes in place to prevent anything such as this from happening again."

The food delivery company will continue to sponsor individual athletes.

My Food Bag started its home delivery service in 2013 by Robinson and her husband James Robinson, celebrity chef Nadia Lim and former Telecom chief executive Theresa Gattung.

Saatchi & Saatchi Worldwide executive chairman Kevin Roberts is chairman of the board.

The stripper, whose performing name is Scarlette, alleged the incident happened after she was booked to waitress and perform a strip routine for the team when they held their end-of-season celebrations at the Okoroire hot pools, near Matamata,

It happened after the Chiefs were knocked out of title contention in the Super Rugby playoffs.

Women's Refuge reacts

It was not a time to celebrate, according to NZ Women's Refuge chief executive Ang Jury.

It was sad that the Chiefs have lost sponsorship as a result of a media event, she said.

"It's sad. I mean happy of course that we will benefit from it. That would be foolish to say otherwise, but it's sad that it's had that result for the Chiefs," Jury said.

"Any sponsorship is a loss to anyone, it was ridiculous bad behaviour and awful commentary. But I would hate to see it roll on like this."

"It distracts everyone from trying to do the good stuff."

There was no decision on what was going to be done with the money,

"It's sad for them. It comes at a cost for them."

"Anybody losing any sponsorship it has an impact. Even though they are a rugby franchise, I'm assuming they have bills to pay as well, so it's sad that they lost and we won."

Though Jury did go on to say the it was" very bad behaviour" by the Chiefs at the Mad Monday celebrations.

