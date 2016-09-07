Sponsors abandon Chiefs after stripper scandal findings

ONE News NZRU boss Steve Tew says he is far from satisfied that the players are "blameless".

Two sponsors have cut ties with the Chiefs following the team's Mad Monday stripper scandal.

While big names like Lion Nathan are continuing to back the team, food delivery company My Food Bag is giving $10,000 of sponsorship cash destined for the team to Women's Refuge instead and insurance giant AON has declined to say what it will do.

My Food Bag made the move as the Chiefs announced their findings into allegations of poor treatment of a stripper at their post-season celebrations.

My Food Bag has cut its sponsorship with the Chiefs. The company was started by Master Chef winner Nadia Lim, former Telecom chief executive Theresa Gattung and entrepreneur Cecilia Robinson.

Chiefs franchise boss Andrew Flexman said at the press conference that two sponsors had pulled their support, but would not confirm who they were.

Sponsors had been put in a compromised and difficult position, he said.

STEPHEN BARKER Chiefs rugby boss Andrew Flexman.

My Food Bag founder & co-chief executive Cecilia Robinson said recent conduct at the post-season event was "insupportable" and did not reflect the values of the company, its staff, or the thousands of families that it supplied each week.

"It doesn't align with our family values, it's not something we want to condone and clearly it's something they need to review internally as to why [a stripper being at the celebrations] happened in the first place," Robinson said.

"At the end of the day we are a family-centric business and it doesn't align with the views of our team and our customers and so we just have to draw a line in the sand."

Withdrawing sponsorship was always the probable outcome after details of the Super Rugby team's Mad Monday celebrations made headlines with complaints from a stripper alleged she was touched roughly by some players, Robinson said.

There were also allegations some players exposed themselves indecently.

The decision was made by the food company before New Zealand Rugby released the outcome into their investigations on Wednesday afternoon.

The behaviour by the Chiefs was not acceptable and disappointing, Lion Nathan category marketing and sponsorship director Ben Wheeler said.

However the company would continue its sponsorship through its beer brand Waikato Draught.

"...Clearly the behaviour demonstrated at the post-season celebrations was not acceptable and is very disappointing. It does not align with Lion's values, or the values we expect of our sponsorship partners, and we have made that position very clear to the Chiefs," Wheeler said.

He hoped that the culture that enabled such behaviour is addressed.

Gallagher's deputy chief executive Steve Tucker said the company was comfortable with the process that was undertaken, and the relationship between the two organisations would continue.

University of Waikato sponsors the under 19s team and will continue to do so, according to media and communications advisor Ann Huston.

"The under 19s aren't the ones with the issue, are they."

Fuji Xerox and Generation Homes were continuing their partnership with the rugby franchise.

AON has refused to comment.

Fairfax Media, a foundation sponsor of the Chiefs, will not be renewing its contract with the franchise after the 2016 season. However, Fairfax spokesman Campbell Mitchell said that decision was made "months" before the stripper scandal.

NO TIME TO CELEBRATE

NZ Women's Refuge chief executive Ang Jury said there had been "very bad behaviour" by the Chiefs, but it was no time to celebrate.

It was disappointing the Chiefs had lost sponsorship as a result of a media event, she said.

"It's sad. I mean happy of course that we will benefit from it. That would be foolish to say otherwise, but it's sad that it's had that result for the Chiefs," Jury said.

"Any sponsorship is a loss to anyone, it was ridiculous bad behaviour and awful commentary. But I would hate to see it roll on like this."

"It distracts everyone from trying to do the good stuff."

There was no decision on what was going to be done with the money,

"Anybody losing any sponsorship, it has an impact. Even though they are a rugby franchise, I'm assuming they have bills to pay as well, so it's sad that they lost and we won."

