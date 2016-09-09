Who's getting rich from the property market?

BEVAN READ/stuff.co.nz Nathan Vissers believes that investors get a bad wrap and are actually providing a service to those unable to or not wanting to own a home.

Like a giant game of Monopoly, there are many players shut out of New Zealand's property game, but there are also many enjoying its benefits.

Median property prices in Auckland have hit the $1 million mark and prices in the city are still increasing by a healthy 16 per cent a year.

The winners include investors, real estate agents, property coaches, specialist lawyers and software developers, all of whom usually make good money when the market swings up.

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ Nathan Vissers is just starting out as a property investor and he likes it.

And to them, that's just good business.

READ MORE:

* Ghetto warning as property investors take lion's share of cheap houses

* Top 10 mistakes Kiwi property investors make

* I'm doing nothing wrong: young property investor

It's difficult to say how much has been made from the current boom, but generally Auckland house prices have jumped $504,142 in 2012 to $825,000 in July, a capital gain of $320,858.

SUPPLIED Home buyers regularly pay more than investors, says Auckland investor Ron Hoy Fong.

The winners include many long-established home owners selling up. One house in Otahuhu recently sold for $801,000 and had been held by its owners for almost 40 years, a vast increase on what must have been its original price.

Have you given up being able to buy a first home in Auckland? contact us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Investors Federation executive director Andrew King said investors were also enjoying the bull market, but the rental yields they were getting were far from stellar.

"If we're talking about winners, it's those who have bought a house in the last few years.

"Next would probably be investors because even though they've done well with capital growth, they haven't done quite so well with cashflow, although interest rates have helped."

King said he realised it was very difficult to get into a first home at present - "it's always hard for first-home buyers, always" - but even the critics realised that it was not everyone's aspiration and so landlords were necessary.

"When I was 20 and I started saving for my first property, people were saying then that the prices were outrageous and that first home buyers can't afford their first home and so I was one of the people they were trying to save. And now I'm a pariah."

Well-known Auckland investor Ron Hoy Fong has a portfolio of 25 properties and coaches others.

He saw property investment as the traditional path to wealth in New Zealand, and got outbid at auction regularly by emotionally invested home buyers.

He did not see himself as competing with them.

"In some ways maybe the investor is taking a certain percentage of the market out but that's not [the reason for] the shortage [of houses in Auckland].

"The shortage is the mere fact that we have a growing population ... but we have to have this growing population to replace the baby boomers."

Although he believes in holding properties for the long-term, he makes no apologies for aiming for capital growth.

"I strongly advocate that people go for capital growth because that's what helps you buy your next property. All you need to do is have the income to service it."

Nathan Vissers, an industrial engineer in his early 30s, has one investment property on the North Shore and hopes to build a portfolio over his lifetime.

"I've always been investing in commodities and shares, and I quite like property. I grew up renovating properties with my family. I saw prices running away on me and thought if I'm gonna do it I may as well do it now."

He was renting out his first property room by room near a university; increased loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) were making his second purchase more challenging although he felt they were necessary for the country.

Vissers said he did not believe being a property investor was being greedy when houses were in short supply.

"I wouldn't have been able to live for the last 10 years unless someone else didn't own a house. I've been renting. What I do think is buying a house and doing nothing with it. I think it's a necessity that needs to be around."

Andrew Bruce, an Auckland investor and head of the Auckland Property Investors Association, said the impression that investors were soaking up houses first-home buyers would otherwise buy was often unfair.

"I haven't bought an investment property for two and a half years and I know a lot of people with reasonably substantial portfolios haven't been actively buying."

Bruce said he didn't want to be the voice of doom but every cycle had a downside, even for investors.

"Everyone wants to be part of it, no one wants to miss out ... but when the door closes, there will be a lot of people running for that very narrow door."

- Stuff