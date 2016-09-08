Jetstar's new business fare could be popular, but nothing new

Jetstar is trying to match Air New Zealand's flexible fares, which have been around for a while, by introducing its own flexible business option, a business travel agent says.

But it does give business owners more choice, which will likely lead to cost savings further down the track.

Jetstar said on Thursday its new flexible fares for businesses, FlexiBiz​, was now available for flights from September 12.

For an additional $21 to $25 on domestic flights it allowed business travellers to change flights to another on the same day, extra carry-on baggage, seat selection, and a credit voucher if the person cancelled their flight.

The same perks would be offered for $39 on short-haul international flights, and $55 for long-haul flights.

Jetstar​ chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka​​ said the fare targeted small business owners and sole traders, who wanted to save money but still have flexibility.

"We have a growing number of travellers flying with us for business who are happy to fly on a low-cost carrier but they often need to make changes to their flights on the day of travel," she said​ said.

Orbit World Travel managing director Jason McKay said he expected the offering would be popular for certain travellers, particularly between high frequency routes like Auckland and Wellington.

He said most businesses had a policy of buying lower fare types over flexible options.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

But in cases where meeting times constantly impacted travel, the flexible option provided a good option.

McKay said the most popular way to use the option was to buy the cheapest fare in the morning, and then get a flexible fare for the return home.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the airline introduced flexible fares more than two years ago.

This included Flexitime and Flexiplus for domestic fares, and were based on feedback from travellers.

McKay said Jetstar's new offer was very similar to Air New Zealand's, which put Jetstar in the mix with a comparable product.

"The best thing for customers is it gives them another choice.

"The more choices you've got, the more options you've got, the better you understand these things, hopefully the better you can tailor your travel so it can cost you less in the long-run."

