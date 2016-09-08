Auckland mayoral candidates call for more cuts after council report released

BEVAN READ / FAIRFAX NZ "It's even more than cynical. It's cynicism on steroids," Auckland mayoral candidate Mark Thomas on Auckland Council's financial spin.

Auckland Council says it has tightened the belt on spending and reined in more than $200 million through efficiency measures in the past year.

But candidates vying to take over as the city's mayor argued that wasn't good enough and they want the council to go further in finding savings.

The council's 2015/2016 annual report was published on Thursday.



The council spent just over $3.4 billion of its forecast $3.7b 2015/2016 expenditure achieving a $205m surplus.

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ "Overall it's gone really well, our underlying operational costs and revenue were basically in line with budgets," Auckland Council corporate finance and property general manager Kevin Ramsay.

The report's release came amid furious debate on the city's finances ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

The figures showed that the Super City spent $1.4b on capital works.

General manager corporate finance and property Kevin Ramsay said he was pretty pleased with the report.

FAIRFAX NZ Cost blow out: Auckland Council's Albert St high rise headquarters need tens of millions spent repairing loose masonry.

"Overall it's gone really well, it's another good positive year - our underlying operational costs and revenue were basically in line with budgets," he said.



Ramsay defended the amount of money the council were spending and said it had cut costs by finding $224m through efficiency gains.



That was mostly due to procurement measures, he said, while staff costs were also down on a year previously.



While the number the council employees increased over the year, he said "staff costs are actually less than where we are a year ago".



Overall, Auckland Council Group which includes council controlled organisations, dropped its worker count by 62 to 5279 employees.



But Auckland Council proper had slightly increased its employee numbers by 5 to 3394.



Although the council's overall wage bill had decreased, several higher wage brackets had increased by 133, meaning 1936 employees now earned between $100,00 and $219,000 per year.



Mayoral candidate Mark Thomas said he was not buying the council's argument that they were operating efficiently.



He said he would give them an overall mark of a 'D' for their annual report.



"They've been claiming efficiency savings ever year since 2010 - that doesn't ring true to the vast majority of Aucklanders who've seen their rates go up."



Thomas said most residents were unimpressed with the council and were sceptical about whether they were getting value for their rates.



"It's even more than cynical. It's cynicism on steroids," he said.



Ramsay said the city was going through an unprecedented period of growth and that the council has faced some tough decisions.



"There are some metrics in there we need to improve," he said.

"In others we got very high satisfaction levels."



A spokeswoman for mayoral candidate Phil Goff said: "All the reports we have seen so far indicate that more can be done to find savings and produce a better performing Council. Phil will be happy to comment on the specifics of the annual report once it has been released."

Mayoral candidates Vic Crone and John Palino have yet to comment on the Auckland Council report.

