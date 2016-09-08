Police take no action on KiwiSaver cluster munitions

REUTERS Cluster bomblets are a threat to civilians and New Zealand has signed an international convention aimed at removing them from use.

The police investigation into whether KiwiSaver providers broke the Cluster Munitions Prohibition Act is over, and nobody has been charged.

The investigation followed a complaint from Amnesty International following media coverage of large KiwiSaver schemes which held shares in US companies involved in the arms industry.

"The Police, in consultation with the Financial Markets Authority, have completed an assessment into whether the Cluster Munitions Act is likely to have been breached by New Zealand KiwiSaver fund managers," it said in a statement.

But, it said: "There are significant threshold issues with regard to establishing breaches of the Act, and at this stage there is no evidence to indicate offending."

READ MORE:

* No KiwiSaver review amid concerns some funds investing in weapon firms

* KiwiSaver, cluster mines, bombs and nukes

* Human rights and KiwiSaver: Death penalty, extra-judicial killings, and repression

* ASB KiwiSaver scheme to ditch cluster bomb and land mine makers

It said should any new evidence come to light it would be assessed and acted on as required.

"A feature of fund management is the fact that fund managers generally buy their securities on traded markets, so these are shares traded between shareholders as opposed to providing funds to the companies that produce these weapons," police read.

"Additionally, New Zealand fund managers also place money with offshore fund managers, who may undertake share trading on overseas markets, rather than the New Zealand fund managers investing directly."

- Stuff