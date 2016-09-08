Chiefs' brand to remain intact because 'boys will be boys'

"The allegations made public are not substantiated," said NZRU boss Steve Tew.

Since the stripper scandal, the Chiefs brand has been battered and bruised but not broken.

While some sponsors have cut ties with the team, many appear to be sticking with it.

Chiefs franchise boss Andrew Flexman has said himself that sponsors had been put in a compromised and difficult position.

But marketing experts say the damage to the Chiefs brand isn't irreparable.

University of Canterbury associate professor Ekant Veer said despite the actions of the team not aligning with the family-friendly, community-focused brand, it will probably be okay.

"There's a lot of rhetoric about boys being boys and as a result they're probably going to survive, because generally, sports teams are judged by what happens on the pitch.

"I suspect that the Chiefs will want this to blow over quietly and that will probably be the way they take it."

In the past, when players behaved badly off the pitch, it was quickly forgotten about, he said.

It is part of New Zealanders' idealisation towards sport, particularly rugby, he said.

"We don't to give them too much trouble because that might affect their playing and we want them playing well."

Brand strategist from Radiation Jill Brinsdon said the Chiefs' commercial valuation had taken a hit, but it wasn't fatal.

"I have, more than once, seen this horrible blind spot in New Zealand with regards to rugby players' behaviour. Unfortunately, they will be fine.

"The truth is, as a country, we continue to condone bad behaviour from our sportspeople."

She said she was surprised that more sponsors didn't look more deeply at their own values and sought a match with those they are sponsoring.

When My Food Bag pulled sponsorship, management won the brand war, she said.

"Talking about their own values and finding a mismatch with the values of what should be a community regional powerful champion team did them a lot of good.

"I'm impressed with the chief executive from My Food Bag for taking a stand, their brand value has gone up.

"There is no doubt about their alignment between brand reputation and commercial valuation. In this instance, there's no doubt that the commercial valuation of this brand has dropped.

"You don't have to look too deeply to see that integrity is one of Gallaghers' key values, so are they aligning themselves to a brand that is representing integrity?"

Gary Hermansson, sports psychologist for the New Zealand Olympic Games team, said New Zealanders view sport as a key part of who they are.

As rugby culture is seen slightly above everything else in New Zealand, the leniency towards misbehaving sportsmen is not surprising, he said.

