Wellington businesses have confidence in capital economy but not nationally

FAIRFAX NZ Perceptions of the Wellington economy have continued to improve with 48 per cent of businesses expecting the market to improve in the next 12 months.

Businesses in Wellington remain confident the capital's economy will continue to grow but expectations for the national economy have waned, a survey shows.

A Nielsen open for business survey commissioned by Wellington City Council asked 508 businesses in the city about their outlook for the next 12 months.

The survey shows the mood of the Wellington economy has improved with 48 per cent of businesses expecting the market to strengthen.

​Businesses were more optimistic about their own prospects, with 56 per cent expecting an improvement in their own business.

However, expectations of the national economy improving, continued to follow a downward trend (63 per cent in 2013, 50 per cent in 2014 and 45 per cent in 2016).

About 14 per cent of businesses indicated there was at least some possibility of relocating or closing due to increasing operation costs and the inability to find suitable premises for their businesses.

The most prominent challenges faced by businesses in the city were reported as traffic and transport problems.

This was followed by having head offices and clients outside of the region and parking.

Acting Mayor Justin Lester said the council wanted to provide an environment where Wellington businesses could flourish.

"It's good to see that business sentiment is positive and is trending up. I'm also pleased to see that perceptions of working with the council have continued to improve, though we always look for ways we can improve."

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said the chamber was encouraged the business outlook seemed more positive than in recent polls, including its latest regional survey.

"Any lift in confidence by business is positive news because when they're confident they tend to look at investing more and employing more, and that's what our economy needs to grow."

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said councils throughout the country were aspiring to create Wellington's 'open for business' culture.

He was concerned about the proportion of businesses considering leaving due to costs and location challenges.

"As a city we must develop some collaborative thinking and actions between the council, [economic development agencies] and the property and commercial sectors to create the right environment that retains talent, skills and employment in the capital."

Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency chief executive Chris Whelan said New Zealand's economy was in transition, diversifying from reliance on primary exports, and making Wellington increasingly important to the whole country's prosperity.

"Wellington is perfectly positioned to thrive in the modern global economy, so it's essential that government and business listen to each other and work together to unlock the region's full potential."

Councillor Jo Coughlan, said supporting businesses, growing them, and attracting new business to the city was critical.

"If we do this well, we will see business growth, more economic activity, more quality jobs, more students staying in the city after their studies, and ultimately more money in the city to deliver high quality services."

About 29 per cent of businesses responded to the survey, similar surveys conducted in 2013, 2014 and in May 2016.

