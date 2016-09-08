Businesses likely to swerve 'damaged goods' team

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Chiefs chief executive Andrew Flexman apologised to fans.

A spot on the Chiefs' jerseys might be going cheap for the next little while, but companies are unlikely to want to associate themselves with the team, marketing experts say.

Two sponsors have cut ties with the Super Rugby team as a result of allegations players behaved inappropriately with a stripper.

An investigation concluded with no punishments beyond a formal caution handed out to players, after claims were found to be unsubstantiated.

But Massey University research professor Harald van Heerde said it was unlikely businesses would clamour to replace My Food Bag and the second sponsor that has pulled the plug, believed to be Aon.

READ MORE:

* Human Rights Commission calls for NZ Rugby to address culture issues

* Sponsors abandon Chiefs after stripper scandal findings

* Stripper speaks out, alleges Chiefs players inappropriately touched her

He said the Chiefs' image had been tarnished - unappealing to businesses wanting a positive association in the eyes of fans. "I don't think any business would be keen on joining the Chiefs now."

Bodo Lang, a marketing expert from the University of Auckland, agreed the Chiefs were "damaged goods" in the eyes of most would-be sponsors.

People considering entering a sponsorship agreement might worry what else could be revealed over the coming month or two, he said.

But he said some sponsors that had hung in through the investigation might feel vindicated by the lack of any official findings.

"There may be an element of reaction to the reaction," he said. "They may 'there's no law broken, no one has been hurt and nothing is proven so we'll stick with them'."

Many of the team's sponsors were "masculine" businesses such as builders and tyre companies that would be less likely to think their target market would object to their sponsorship, he said.

Van Heerde said sponsorship deals could be cheaper for a while but the Chiefs were unlikely to slash their price.

He said the story would move on and by the time the next Super season rolled around, it could have been largely forgotten about. "Given the rest of the year is about the All Blacks, not Super Rugby, it will move on."

- Stuff