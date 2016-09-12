Southdown Estate Vineyard near Martinborough put up for sale

A multimillion-dollar family-owned vineyard in the heart of Wairarapa's wine region is up for sale.

The Southdown Estate Vineyard - a 42-hectare block in Martinborough - has been put on the market by its owners for $6.3 million.

The property is owned by Andrew and Elaine Sutherland, who bought it in 1999 as a 190-hectare deer farm.

In 2004, the Sutherland's decided to convert the land into vines.

Colliers International rural and agribusiness broker Mike Laven, who is marketing the property, said the vineyard produced 559 tonnes of sauvignon blanc grapes in the 2016 harvest.

"With sauvignon blanc grapes selling this year for over $1800 per tonne, this vineyard investment provided a profit of almost $12,000 per hectare for its owners."

Global demand for New Zealand sauvignon blanc continued to grow, based on the variety's international reputation.

This meant wine companies needed more grapes to keep up with demand, Laven said.

"Southdown Estate produces sauvignon blanc grapes for some of New Zealand's best-known wine companies, so this is a great opportunity to invest directly in this exciting growth sector."

Most of New Zealand's largest wine companies were experiencing strong growth in demand for sauvignon blanc, particularly in the US market, so they were actively seeking additional supply sources to secure enough grapes for future production, he said.

Sauvignon blanc accounts for 86 per cent of New Zealand's annual wine exports, meaning demand for high yielding, well-managed sauvignon blanc vineyards was at peak levels, Laven said.

"Sauvignon blanc has historically driven most of the New Zealand wine industry's growth and this trend is expected to continue."

New Zealand wine exports have increased 10 per cent in the past year to just under $1.6 billion and the sector is confident that its target of $2 billion of export sales will be achieved by 2020.

This had prompted investors, such as local and offshore funds and syndicates, to actively look for acquisitions, he said.

For example, MyFarm, which was a seasoned investor in dairy farms, just announced it was diversifying into vineyard syndication, Laven said.

"To date, buyer attention has been focused on Marlborough where the preference is for larger blocks of 30 hectares or more, but there is now a shortage of vineyards available for sale there which has led to a supply [and] demand imbalance and driven prices upward."

Depending on location and levels of productivity, prices for the most productive sauvignon blanc blocks in Rapaura and the Lower Wairau had increased to more than $200,000 per hectare, he said.

"With demand remaining strong and large scale vineyards in short supply, attention is shifting to other wine regions like Martinborough and Hawkes Bay where productive sauvignon blanc blocks can be purchased for prices well below prime Marlborough prices."

Southdown Estate is managed by Vine Managers, a Wairarapa vineyard management company founded by Nick Hoskins.

