Skope moves with the times as margins trimmed

Jessica Shapiro JLS Manufacturers are feeling the squeeze from a strong currency.

Until a few years ago Skope Industries made nearly everything it exported from its Christchurch factory.

But the increasing strength of the New Zealand currency meant it had to change as imports became cheaper and exports fetched less.

Nowadays Skope imports about half of the components for its fridges, chillers and food cabinets, according to managing director Guy Stewart.

Skope's challenges were highlighted this week when the New Zealand Manufacturers and Exporters Association reported the value of export sales fell 20 per cent over the past year.

READ MORE

* Economic growth expectations rise, but not because of exports

* New export hub fast tracks exports to Chinese market

* Rising fruit sales help offset falling dairy exports

Other figures published during the week showed a lift in manufactured volumes - meaning New Zealand is producing more goods but making less export revenue.

Stewart calculated a 1 cent rise in the New Zealand currency against Australia's equated to about half a million dollars loss of profits for his company.

"Eighty per cent of our business is in Australia so it's had a huge impact on us.

"Out business behaviour is very different to what it was even five years ago. We import a high spec range of material and goods from Italy, Korea and China which now accounts for about 50 per cent of what we sell."

Skope employed 300 people, down from 400 five years ago.

Stewart said the company was responding with a sinking lid staffing policy and by embracing new ways of doing things, with the help of digital technology.

He said Skope would always have a base in Christchurch because its New Zealand presence was critical to its point of difference.

"You get cowboys that go to china and fill a container with stuff. They have no idea about compliance laws and they can make big margins but there's no after sales service.

"We have to be better at educating our market and customers so these companies have to match our costs."

New Zealand Manufacturers and Exporters Association economist Dieter Adams said the New Zealand currency was close to parity with the Australian dollar. He said the "sustainable" level for local manufacturers should be about NZ$0.80 to the Australian dollar.

"With the squeeze from the currency, exporters may be on the cusp of a downturn," Adams said.

Manufacturing remained important to the economy, he said.

"There's a lot of hype about the virtual economy. 3-d printers were going to be the death of manufacturing but that's not even on the horizon."

- Stuff