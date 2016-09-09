Wellington Airport puts resource consent plans for runway extension on hold

SUPPLIED An artist impression of what an extended Wellington Airport runway would look like.

Controversial plans to extend the runway at Wellington Airport have been put on hold.

Greater Wellington Regional Council and Wellington City Council both received a request from Wellington International Airport to pause the processing of consent applications for its $300 million runway extension.

The airport was seeking permission to build a 355-metre extension to its runway by reclaiming land in Lyall Bay.

SUPPLIED An aerial map of Wellington Airport with the runway extension to the south.

Doing so would allow for direct long-haul flights between Wellington and Asia.

READ MORE:

* Bulk of submitters against runway extension

* No 'Plan B' if $300m runway extension fails to fly

* Airport claims not all planes need to be able to land on longer runway

* Pilots challenge safety zones for proposed runway extension

* Airport submits resource consent applications for $300m extension

* Wellington Airport's runway extension could pump $2b into the economy

* Airlines label runway extension 'wasteful from a national perspective'

The project attracted 776 public submissions, of which, 525 were against the proposal.

The airport has been approached for comment.

- Stuff