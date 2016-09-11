Agent denies wrongdoing after West Auckland home sold three times in one day

SUPPLIED The house at 168 Hepburn Rd sold three times in one day - netting an $80,000 profit.

The former owner of an Auckland house that changed hands several times over a period of weeks has filed an official complaint against her agent - but the real estate agent believes he has nothing to worry about.

The two-bedroom West Auckland property at 168 Hepburn Rd was sold multiple times, with the same settlement date in July last year.

Speculators cashed in on nearly $80,000 profit for the house that had belonged to Justine McCall's mother, who had passed away.

CHRIS SKELTON / FAIRFAX NZ Auckland, Ray White real estate agent, Aaron Drever said the offer presented to his client was the best possible price for the vendor.

McCall enlisted Ray White agent Aaron Drever to sell the home for her.

She confirmed she has made a complaint with Real Estate Agents Authority (REAA) but not want to comment while it was being investigated.

SUPPLIED The two bedroom property's former owner has laid a complaint over the original sale.

Drever directed questions to his spokesman Matthew Bloomfield, who said Drever had sought separate legal opinions and was not concerned about the REAA complaint.

The offer presented to the client was the best possible price for the vendor, he said - and $10,000 more than the upper range of the appraisal.

The sale and purchase agreement signed by McCall and a property lawyer acting for her, contained specific clauses noting the property hadn't been exposed to the market and the house was a 'do-up', he said.

Property documents show the first sale of the property on April 23 was for $450,000 when Sirroco Limited agreed to buy from McCall, with a settlement date of July 6, 2015.

Sirroco had purchased it to add a bedroom and resell as a three-bedroom house.

However, it realised that the cost to add the extra bedroom was too high, so asked Drever to relist the property, Bloomfield said.

Drever went on holiday and another Ray White agent took over the selling, he said.

The following sale was on May 20, 2015 for $515,000 when The Property Lifestyle Limited agreed to buy from Sirroco Limited, with a settlement date of July 6, 2015.

The third sale recorded on May 22, 2015 for $529,000, when Magill Family Property Limited agreed to buy it from The Property Lifestyle Limited, with a settlement date of July 6, 2015.

On April 11 2016 Magill Family Property Limited sold it for $549,000 to Nicola Rothwell and Mathew John Powell.

CoreLogic NZ senior research analyst Nick Goodall said although the contemporaneous sales transactions were not illegal, full disclosure was required.

They were not that common, especially more than twice on the same day, but given the strength of the Auckland market with short term capital gains, it was likely they would occur more often, he said.

"We have previously looked into flipping where properties are held for a short term, say less than 6 or 12 months, and while instances of this have increased recently, it's not at the same level as we saw in the last boom period leading into the 2007 peak."

He believed about eight per cent of sales in Auckland were currently held for less than a year, and during 2007 it was closer to 12 per cent.

