KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. Green Cross Health, which owns Life Pharmacy and Unichem, found it difficult to manage both Fly Buys and its own loyalty scheme, Living Rewards, so split from Fly Buys.

New Zealand's biggest chemist chain has quietly left the country's most popular loyalty scheme.

Pharmacy retail group, Green Cross Health, which owns Life Pharmacy and Unichem no longer accepts Fly Buys.

The move follows the announcement this month by Loyalty New Zealand, which managed Fly Buys, and Air New Zealand to say the companies had decided to focus on their own loyalty programmes, in a bid to offer something new to customers.

SUPPLIED Customers can no longer get Fly Buys points at Life Pharmacy and Unichem stores after the partnership ended on August 31.

Fly Buys has about 2.5 million members and 50 participating businesses and in August it announced an operating revenue of $89.4m .

Green Cross group marketing and communications manager Debbie Yardley said the company, which has about 300 pharmacies throughout the country, exited a partnership with Fly Buys on August 31 to focus on its own "popular" and "simple" loyalty programme

The Living Rewards loyalty scheme was established in March 2014 and gained 1.2 million members, she said.

Concentrating on it's own loyalty programme would mean the company could collect more data and communicate better with its customers, she said.

Loyalty NZ chief strategy and growth officer Hamish Mitchell said the health group had found it challenging to manage both loyalty programmes.

During the past two years Loyalty NZ had been working with Green Cross Health to help them develop their customer loyalty strategy and to determine the best approach to meet their current challenges, he said.

"Operating a loyalty programme required a great deal of commitment and focus, trying to offer both Fly Buys and Living Rewards was confusing for customers and difficult for Green Cross Health to manage."

The pharmacies had been a welcome but small participant in the Fly Buys programme - issuing less than 1 per cent of the total Fly Buys points annually, he said.

The end of the partnership opened up the pharmacy and health and beauty categories for existing or new participants, he said.

Massey University marketing professor Valentyna Melnyk​ said multi-vendor loyalty schemes like Fly Buys meant individual businesses had less control over decisions.

Leaving Fly Buys would give Green Cross better access to data and would allow them to see exactly who their customers are, she said.

"Although one [Fly Buys] card is convenient for consumers, [Green Cross] splitting could end up meaning better value for customers."

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said consumer behaviour in terms of loyalty had shifted markedly.

Social media wasn't a big factor when Fly Buys began but now stores could be much more dynamic and agile in customer communications through those channels, he said.

"While Fly Buys has been a successful tool for consumer engagement, it's real value to retailers is around data and reach - providing businesses deep insight into purchasing patterns and synergies - information stores can now get from payment providers and internal systems."

There are many more purchasing channels that saw shoppers spread their purchasing wider and based on convenience, visibility and price, he said.

Green Cross Health had been highly acquisitive over the past few years and was now has the largest collective presence on the high street and shopping centres, he said.

It dispensed 45 per cent of all New Zealand's prescriptions in the last financial year.

