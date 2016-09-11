Consumer NZ to recommend changes to star rating system

MINISTRY FOR PRIMARY INDUSTRIES An example of what the Health Star Rating system might look like on food items.

When it comes to the sugar debate, consumers are agreeing the health experts – less is better and they want to be better informed.

A recent survey has found the majority of shoppers want better labelling of added sugars in processed foods, which has led Consumer NZ to recommend changes to the star rating system that would prevent foods high in sugar earning high ratings.

The Government launched a public awareness campaign in March for Health Star Ratings on front-of-pack labelling.

123rf Consumer NZ is recommending food star ratings be capped at a low level on foods high in sugar.

It was one of 22 initiatives in its Childhood Obesity Plan, aimed at taking the guesswork out of reading nutrition labels and helping parents and caregivers make better informed, healthier choices.



At present, star ratings are calculated on total sugars – added sugars don't score extra penalty points.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said high star ratings on sugary snacks were misleading for shoppers looking to make a better choice.

Positive nutrients, such as fibre and protein, can offset the negative such as sugar.

As a result, some high-sugar products can achieve high star ratings.

University of Otago childhood obesity expert, professor Barry Taylor, welcomed a change to the star system for sugar.

Often it was hard for parents to figure out how much sugar was in certain foods, particularly some breakfast cereals.

"It would be useful to have an easy way for the ordinary consumer to know how much sugar was a reasonable amount."

The star rating would be a useful way to identify high sugar content and go towards managing childhood obesity, he said.

Last month, the government's Childhood Obesity Plan was reviewed in New Zealand Medical Journal (NZMJ) by Auckland University epidemiologists Gerhard Sundborn​​ and Simon Thorley, marketing lecturer Bodo Lang and spokesman for the New Zealand Dental Association Rob Beaglehole​

The food star rating system was flawed, the review said.

"It is voluntary, confusing and rates many foods with high concentrations of sugar as healthy."

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said her organisation, along with Australian consumer organisation Choice, was recommending star ratings be capped at a low level on foods high in sugar, saturated fat or sodium.

The two agencies had written to the trans-Tasman Health Star Rating Advisory Committee, which was carrying out a two-year progress review of the rating system.

They had also asked it to investigate amending the rating calculations to specifically account for added sugars.

"If sugary snacks can qualify for high ratings, we think consumers will increasingly lose confidence in the system. High star ratings on these foods also risk misleading shoppers that the products are a better choice," Chetwin said.

The majority of those who took part in the Consumer NZ survey said they wanted changes in how voluntary health star ratings are displayed on sugary foods and for them to be on more products.

About 80 per cent of respondents in the survey thought added sugars should be clearly labelled in the ingredients list and 71 per cent percent thought manufacturers should have to list both total and added sugars in the nutrition information panel.

