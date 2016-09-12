Starborough Tavern closes after decades serving Seddon community

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Starborough Tavern owners Paul and Christeen Lee at the bar of the old Seddon establishment.

Last call has been sounded for the final time at a historic country tavern in Marlborough, leaving a pint-sized hole in the Seddon community.

The Starborough Tavern has been the watering hole of choice for 70 years or more, a gathering place for farmers and townspeople to shoot the breeze and come together.

Like many country pubs around the country, tougher drink-driving laws and competition from off-licenses resulted in death by a 1000 cuts for the Seddon institution, which rose from the ashes of the Seddon Hotel fire in 1940.

Fisherman Lester Gregg worked as a bartender in the tavern around 35 years ago, when it was owned by his father-in-law Ian Englefield.

"It was much the same as it is now, there used to be quite a few characters in those days in Seddon, and they were pretty regular customers," he said.

"All the hotels are going through a bad time, it's just a sign of the times I think, it's too dear, the working man can't afford to go down there every night."

Englefield was the owner that renovated the tavern, moving the focus away from accommodation towards the bar, a shift that also saw the name change from the Seddon Hotel to the Starborough Tavern.

The name change, inspired by a sheep run that used to cover the Seddon area, completed the shift away from the original two-storey hotel, which burned to the ground in 1940 to be replaced by the present building.

Gregg remembered another disaster during his time as barkeep, when shelves of spirits smashed to the ground because of a large earthquake in 1966.

A waste of good spirits, which would have been drunk by workers at the nearby Lake Grassmere saltworks, or the farmers around Seddon that used to congregate at the tavern as a social hub, he said.

Owner Paul Lee, who ran the bar with his wife Christeen​ Lee, closed the tavern last Sunday because it was no longer profitable.

Christeen Lee said the closing celebration ran until midnight, hours after its intended finishing time as regulars gathered in emotional remembrance of the old tavern.

The building had seen its fair share of hen nights and stag dos, with its most popular night of the year being a speed shearing event, with a truck parked against the wall as a stage.

"If these walls could talk." she said.

But a lack of trade meant it was no longer viable for the tavern to continue, leaving only the Cosy Corner Cafe for people in Seddon to go for a drink.

"It just hasn't been viable, in the last 12 months it's been running at a loss, so it was time to close the doors," Paul Lee said.

The law change around drink-driving, which was introduced two years ago, lowering the legal alcohol thresholds for breath and blood tests, had hurt country pubs around the country, which Paul Lee described as a "dying trade".

It was a shame the Starborough had to close, especially given its tradition as the social hub of the town, but it was not being supported by younger generations, he said.

The former publican, who also owned Leeways Backpackers in Blenheim, said he did not know what he was going to do with the tavern, although he would probably lease out a property at the rear of the building.

