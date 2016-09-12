Developer behind Hastings subdivision, Nick Duff, goes bankrupt owing millions

MARTY SHARPE Frimley Estate, on the northern edge of Hastings. The man behind the development, Nick Duff, has declared himself bankrupt.

The developer behind an unsuccessful property development in Hastings has declared himself bankrupt with his company still owing nearly $3million.

Nick Duff, also known as Stephen Duff, applied to make himself bankrupt on August 30. Duff, 67, of Auckland, is the brother of well known author Alan Duff.

His company Frimley Estate was incorporated in late 2004 with the purpose of subdividing 7.86 hectares in the Hastings suburb of Frimley. A total of 21 investors bought one million shares. The development began, and was intended to be completed in 2007, but was never finished.

Last year the Financial Markets Authority told the High Court the company had contravened the Securities Act by failing to issue a prospectus. The FMA said the "contraventions by Frimley were serious".

Justice Asher said "there is more than a suggestion in the evidence that the company's assets were being dissipated" and that those in effective management and control of the company were using their power to reward themselves rather than meet obligations towards creditors.

The court dismissed an application by the company in respect of the petitioning shareholder's subscriptions. The company withdrew its application for a relief order for the other subscribers and as a result all subscriptions were void and repayable.

The company was put into liquidation and receivership in November last year.

In the latest liquidator's report, by KPMG, in July, the company had claims of $2.85million from 37 unsecured creditors, and claims of $1.2million from secured creditors.

Liquidators had recovered $5,477 cash. The company's only remaining property at Arbuckle Road, Frimley, was sold through a mortgagee sale. The liquidators had requested payment of the proceeds after the mortgagee had been paid.

Another of Duff's companies associated with the development is also being liquidated after failing to repay funds owed to a creditor.

Homes HB Ltd was put into liquidation in May after an application was made by Carter Holt Harvey Ltd. Duff had set up the company as a contract building company for residential properties on property owned by Frimley Estate.

The latest liquidators report, by Ernst and Young, in July, did not stipulate the debt owed to Carter Holt, but noted there had been preferential claims totalling more than $10,000 received from IRD.

The company had $39 cash in a bank account and unknown assets.

