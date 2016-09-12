Rickie Shore Building fined after worker falls 2.9m, to pay $50K

STU OLDHAM/FAIRFAX NZ Rickie Shore Building Ltd has been ordered to pay $50,000 after a worker fell 2.9m.

South Canterbury building company Rickie Shore Building Ltd has been ordered to pay a fine of $34,000 and reparation of $16,000 after a worker fell 2.9m through an incorrectly installed floor.

The company pleaded guilty to a Health and Safety Act charge of failing to take steps to ensure the safety of the employee and appeared in Timaru District Court for sentencing on Monday.

The charge related to an incident on October 22, 2015 at a construction site on Mountainview Road.

Judge Brian Callaghan said the worker had incorrectly installed a floor on the second storey of the house being built. He was unfamiliar with the flooring system, which consisted of pre-form steel sheets fitted between steel beams.

The flooring was used as a support when the worker and foreman were performing another task.

One of the steel sheets moved and the worker fell to the ground.

He was knocked unconscious and fractured his right collar bone, left elbow and received a number of cuts and bruises. In his early recovery he experienced anxiety, headaches and irritability.

The judge said the worker returned to work part time after three months, and full time after five months, but continued to suffer tiredness, fatigue and dizziness.

The court heard the company's construction manager had been incorrectly told the worker had previously worked on a site where the flooring system was used.

There were a number of steps the company could have taken to protect the worker including, among other things, analysing the task and monitoring the work, providing an installation guide, and completing job sheet analysis, Callaghan said.

He acknowledged the practicable steps were not completely ignored by the company as the construction manager had tried to find the installation guide.

"The company does not suggest that [the worker] was at fault in any way," Callaghan said.

The company paid lost wages $3383.85 at a restorative justice meeting in August and the general manager told the worker there was a job for him as long as he wanted it.

The company ensured the worker knew he could go home early if he did not feel well.

"Working at height is well known in the construction industry to be probably the most obvious risk area," Callaghan said.

"Clearly in this case there has been an overwhelming consequence for [the worker] particularly the effect on him, his family and his wife," he said.

He said the company now had an improved safety system in place.

Worksafe New Zealand said the case highlighted the importance of training and hazard management while working at height.

In a statement released following sentencing, Worksafe said the victim was "unfamiliar with the installation process and had received no training on how to do so" and "No one had checked that the victim installed the sheets correctly".

Worksafe construction programme manager Marcus Nalter said working from height was a well-known risk in the construction industry and it must be managed appropriately at all times.

"Rickie Shore Building should have ensured that the fitting of the flooring system was being done correctly and appropriate controls were in place to prevent a fall from height, such as providing a safe working platform."

"People working in high risk industries such as construction should be able to trust that the employer has their workers' safety at the front of their mind. In this instance, Rickie Shore Building's inattention to safety has resulted in injury and ongoing health impacts for the victim," Nalter said.

