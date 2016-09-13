Bananas hit record high price in NZ as shortage strikes

Supplied Bananas are a standard item in Kiwis' shopping baskets.

Bad news banana-lovers, you're shelling out a lot more for your favourite fruit at the moment.

Banana have hit their highest price in nearly 70 years due to a supply shortage.

Prices spiked 22 per cent in July to $3.51 a kilogram. The previous peak was $3.23, in March this year, according to Statistics New Zealand.

"Banana prices were at their highest since the series began in 1949, reflecting a supply shortage from Ecuador," Statistics NZ consumer prices manager Matt Haigh said.

READ MORE: Banana shortage across NZ due to ship breakdown off Ecuador coast

"Kiwi households spend an average of $88 a year on bananas, making them the most popular fruit."

"Over the last three years, Ecuador has overtaken the Philippines as the main supplier of bananas to New Zealand."

Food prices rose 1.3 per cent in August 2016, partly influenced by record high banana prices.

Countdown spokeswoman Kate Porter said a ship from Ecuador broke down in late August, and there was a price increase during the resulting shortage.

But she said a new shipment of bananas arrived in the country not long after and brought the price back down.

Bananas are $2.99 a kilogram this week at Countdown.

Antoinette Laird, of Foodstuffs, which operates Pak'n Save and New World stores, agreed the boat issue was to blame.

"We are expecting prices to come down towards the end of this week and return to normal which ranges from $2.99 per kilogram to $3.49," she said.

"Price fluctuation is normal due to a variety of reasons, but it is essentially down to supply and demand. Customers recognise that prices for produce can vary and we remain focused on getting the best prices we can for our shoppers."

Bananas frequently top lists of the most-purchased supermarket items.

- Stuff