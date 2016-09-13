Property market springs to life, Trade Me data shows

MARTIN DE RUYTER/FAIRFAX NZ Asking prices fell on the West Coast, one of only two regions to see a decline last month.

Sellers are asking for higher prices for their properties, despite reports new lending rules could be taking some heat out of the housing market.

Trade Me Property data shows the average asking price for a New Zealand house has risen again, up $6000 last month to a record $597,250.

Head of Trade Me Property Nigel Jeffries said the housing market had warmed up in the three months to August.

Ross Setford The property market in the Otago region is "rising from its slumber".

"The sluggish property market we've seen recently is starting to gain some traction again as we shift into spring."

The average asking price is up 7.1 per cent on the same time last year.

FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES Vendors' price expectations are still growing, Trade Me data shows.

It comes after QV reported that activity was slowing due to the new requirement that investors nationwide have a deposit of at least 40 per cent to buy.

Trade Me's spring resurgence saw Auckland sellers' asking prices up $7000 over the month to a new high of $858,900.

"The City of Sails saw figures up over 11 per cent compared to August last year, an annual increase of $88,000. It's well below the record rise that we observed a year ago when it was up an eye-popping $130,000," Jeffries said.

Excluding Auckland, the national average asking price rose 0.7 per cent in the month, and was up 9.2 per cent over the past 12 months to a new record high of $444,350.

Jeffries said the Otago region was "rising from its slumber" as average asking prices accelerate. "Otago has hovered around the $400,000 mark and drifted sideways from mid-2013 right through to the end of last year. But in just the space of eight months the average asking price has risen over $70,000 to top $470,000 in August, a year-on- year boost of 20 per cent."

Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Northland continued to see double-digit annual growth in average asking price, all reaching record levels. Waikato rose 19.2 per cent or $73,450 to $455,050. The region was surpassed by Bay of Plenty, up 17.4 per cent or $81,300 to $549,300. Meanwhile, Northland was up 14.1 per cent or $54,750 to $442,600.

Only two regions showed negative shifts in average asking prices this month, with Hawke's Bay and the West Coast seeing a fall in annual figures, down 2.3 and 5.5 per cent respectively.

Bigger properties in particular are experiencing growth.

"Large homes saw a rise in average asking price of 13 per cent on last year, to a new record of $1.08 million. This is an additional $127,100 over the past year, a hefty increase of more than $10,000 per month," Jeffries said.

Large houses in Auckland saw a lift in average asking price of 3.2 per cent or $40,000 to $1,335,750, while Wellington posted a one-month increase of $51,850, lifting the average asking price to $795,600.

But Jeffries said Aucklanders were also becoming more comfortable with the idea of moving into an apartment.

"We're seeing first-time buyers face the dilemma of whether to buy an apartment or a small house. That's a challenging prospect when you consider one- to two-bedroom houses had an average asking price of $654,300 in August, while one- to two-bedroom apartments were 14 per cent cheaper at $565,150," he said.

Jeffries said Trade Me Property had more apartments than small houses listed for sale. "Typically, there are around 225 new listings for one- and two-bedroom houses in Auckland each month, compared to 360 similar-sized apartments in the city."

- Stuff